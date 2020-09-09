Walmart testing drones for deliveries in North Carolina city

NEW YORK | Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city.

The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers' and its workers' experience with the technology.

Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer products at Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, acknowledged that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.

"That still feels like a bit of science fiction, but we're at a point where we're learning more and more about the technology that is available and how we can use it to make our customers' lives easier," Ward wrote in a corporate blog.

Last week, Amazon won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone, but the company said it was still testing the self-piloting aircraft and didn't say when they could be used to deliver goods to shoppers on a large scale. Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.

UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers

United Parcel Service said Wednesday it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season.

UPS said Wednesday that it expects a record peak season. Online shopping has been growing for years, and the pandemic has given it an extra boost as some shoppers avoid going to stores.

The seasonal hiring would be about the same that UPS announced before Christmas in 2018 and 2019. Holiday-season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January.

The Atlanta-based company said it will have full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS touts the seasonal jobs as ones that can lead to year-round employment, saying that over the last three years, about 35% of people for seasonal package-handling jobs wound up in permanent positions.

FedEx said last week it plans to hire up to 70,000 seasonal workers, a big jump from 55,000 last year.

Both delivery giants have seen a boom in residential deliveries since lockdowns kept consumers out of stores, and fear of contracting the virus has limited their shopping trips. That has already led to more hiring.

UPS said last month that it added 39,000 employees in the April-through-June quarter to handle the increase in residential deliveries. The company predicted that the high volumes will continue, although it can't say for how long.

More lucrative deliveries to businesses have declined, however. The residential deliveries are most costly too, because they tend to be more spread out.

Fendi taps Dior designer Kim Jones to succeed Karl Lagerfeld

ROME | Rome fashion house Fendi announced Wednesday that Kim Jones is succeeding the late Karl Lagerfeld as creative director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women.

Jones will take on the Fendi duties while staying on as artistic director of Dior Homme, another house in the Paris-based luxury goods empire of LVMH chief Bernard Arnault.

He joins the third-generation Silvia Venturini Fendi, who will continue in charge of creating Fendi accessories and menswear collections.

The British-born Jones fills the void left by the 2019 death of Lagerfeld, who had joined Fendi in 1965 and had been its womenswear design chief since 1977.

Jones' first Fendi collection will be ready-to-wear shown during the fall-winter 2021-2022 fashion week in February. It's the second major fashion partnership announced in recent months, after news that Raf Simons would join Miuccia Prada as co-creative director of Prada. Their first joint women's spring-summer 2021 collection will be shown in Milan later this month.

Luxury goods giant LVMH cancels $14.5B deal for Tiffany

NEW YORK | Luxury goods giant LVMH is ending its takeover deal of jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co., saying the French government had requested a delay to assess the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs and amid wider industry troubles caused by the pandemic.

The Paris-based conglomerate said that both the French government and Tiffany had requested that the closing of the deal be postponed by a few months. The French government, it said, wanted to assess the impact of the possible U.S. tariffs on French goods.

As a result, LVMH said, the $14.5 billion deal — which would have been biggest ever in the luxury market and was scheduled to close Nov. 24 — will be canceled.

Tiffany replied that it's suing to enforce the merger agreement, which was signed in November 2019. The New York company said LVMH's argument has no basis in French law. Tiffany also said that LVMH hasn't even attempted to seek the required antitrust approval from three jurisdictions.

"We believe that LVMH will seek to use any available means in an attempt to avoid closing the transaction on the agreed terms," said Roger Farah, chairman of Tiffany, in a statement.

Shares in Tiffany slid 6% in afternoon trading in New York. Those in LVMH, which owns 75 brands including Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Tag Heuer, were stable.

The deal's value came under strain during the coronavirus pandemic, which caused retail sales to plunge around the world. Tiffany's share price has been trading around $125 a share for weeks - below the $135 per share price that LVMH had agreed to pay last fall, before the pandemic.

Back then, industry experts had said the deal made sense. Tiffany, known for its delicate jewelry, distinctive blue boxes and an Audrey Hepburn movie, had been trying to transform its brand to appeal to younger and more digital shoppers, and could have used an owner with deep pockets to help expand.

LVMH, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, had thought the deal would strengthen its position in high-end jewelry and in the U.S. market. LVMH was also making a bet on China's economy, where Tiffany had been expanding its presence.

The pandemic threw all those assumptions and plans in doubt, and the threat of new tariffs between the U.S. and Europe was cited as a further complicating issue.