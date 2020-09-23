California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. | California will outlaw sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation's most populous state.

His plan would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state of nearly 40 million people.

California is the world's fifth-largest economy and Californians account for more than one out of every 10 new vehicles sold in the U.S. — market clout that means Newsom's order could have a huge impact on the country's auto industry and the global effort to reduce pollution and combat climate change.

Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states suffered severe economic blows on Wednesday, as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009.

The agency, Moody's Investors Service, cut Kuwait's debt rating and sounded the alarm that its "liquid resources are nearing depletion." With the government failing to pass a public debt law, Kuwait has drawn from its reserve fund to keep spending — at a pace that could prove unsustainable.

Even if Kuwait managed to push through a debt law without a ceiling, Moody's projects that some $90 billion would still be needed to plug the funding gap until 2024.

Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand

NEW YORK | The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original.

Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Packaging with the new name will hit stores next year.

Several companies have retired racial imagery from their branding in recent months, a ripple effect from the Black Lives Matters protests over the police killing of George Floyd and other African Americans.

Pharmacy owner gets 30-month prison term for defrauding IRS

TRENTON, N.J. | A pharmacy owner convicted of conspiracy to defraud the IRS by concealing income was sentenced Wednesday to more than two years in prison.

Rao Desu must also pay $459,075 in restitution and will also have to serve two years of supervised release once he's freed from prison.

Desu, 53, of Warren, is a co-owner of several pharmacies. Federal prosecutors said he and the separate co-owners of his pharmacies in Piscataway and the Bronx, New York, conspired to conceal the business' cash income for several years as part of separate cash-skimming schemes.