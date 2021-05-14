How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher for the second day in a row Friday but still ended with a weekly loss after three sizable drops earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 added 1.5%, but still lost 1.4% for the week. Another bounce back in tech shares pushed the Nasdaq 2.3% higher.

Retailers, banks, communication companies and industrial stocks also helped lift the market. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.4%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 61.35 points, or 1.5%, to 4,173.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 360.68, or 1.1%, to 34,382.13.

The Nasdaq rose 304.99 points, or 2.3%, to 13,429.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.68 points, or 2.5%, to 2,224.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 58.75 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow fell 395.63 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq fell 322.26 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 fell 47 points, or 2.1%.

U.S. industrial output rose a modest 0.7% amid shortages

WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production increased for a second straight month in April as more factories came online after being shutdown by winter ice storms.

Industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.7% last month, down from a sharp increase of 2.4% in March, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. The March gain, however, was revised sharply higher from an initial estimate of a 1.4% rise.

Manufacturing output climbed 0.4%, down from a strong 3.1% in March that was also revised higher.

Retail sales were flat in April as stimulus spending waned

NEW YORK | Retail sales in the U.S. were flat in April after soaring in March, when many Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks that boosted spending.

The report Friday from the U.S. Commerce Department was worse than the 0.8% rise Wall Street analysts had expected. But it wasn't all bad: March's number was revised upwards to 10.7%. Americans started receiving a third round of stimulus checks that month, helping retail sales soar.

The question is whether consumers will continue to spend without stimulus checks. "The April retail sales tip the odds toward slower sales in the coming months," said analysts at Contingent Macro Advisors.

Honda returns to quarterly profit despite pandemic damage

TOKYO | Honda swung into the black in January-March, recording a $2 billion profit despite the lingering impact of the pandemic.

The results, released Friday, marked a reversal from 29.5 billion yen in red ink Honda Motor Co. racked up in the same quarter last year. Quarterly sales rose nearly 5% to $33 billion.

Tokyo-based Honda's profit for the fiscal year that ended in March totaled $6 billion, up 44% from the previous fiscal year.

Annual sales slipped nearly 12% to $121 billion, but cost cuts helped support its bottom line. The results were better than Honda's internal forecasts.