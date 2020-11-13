How the Dow and other indexes fared on Friday

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday as optimism built among investors that a coming vaccine for coronavirus will help end the shutdowns that have devastated the economy. Markets also welcomed the election of Joe Biden as president and the likelihood of GOP control of the Senate, setting up a divided government that will probably mean a continuation of business-friendly policies. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market this week, reflecting greater confidence in the economy. The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, closed at a record high for the first time since August 2018.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 48.14 points, or 1.4%, to 3,585.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 399.64 points, or 1.4%, to 29,479.81.

The Nasdaq composite rose 119.70 points, or 1%, to 11,829.29.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 35.57 points, or 2.1%, to 1,744.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 closed up 75.71 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow was up 1,156.41 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq closed down 65.94 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 was up 99.88 points, or 6.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 354.37 points, or 11%.

The Dow is up 941.37 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,856.68 points, or 31.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 75.57 points, or 4.5%.

Central Florida lands hub for Jetsons-like 'flying cars'

ORLANDO, Fla. — The nation's first regional hub for "flying cars" is being built in central Florida and once completed in five years, the vehicles will be able to take passengers from Orlando to Tampa in a half hour, officials said Wednesday.

The Tavistock Development Corp. said it was constructing a Jetsons-like aviation facility in Orlando's Lake Nona area, the mixed-use planned community it built. Lake Nona already is home to several medical and research facilities.

The aircraft will be supplied by Lilium, a Germany-based aviation company that manufacturers the industry's only five-passenger "electric vertical takeoff and landing" aircraft. At the moment, the Lilium Jets can travel up to 185 miles (nearly 300 kilometers) on a one-hour charge.

Passengers wanting a ride on the aircraft will be able to book reservations via their phones in a way similar to ride-share companies Uber and Lyft, officials said.

The vehicles flying and landing out of the Lake Nona Vertiport will accommodate four passengers and a pilot. The cost will be similar to a first-class fare, though the price will likely go down as the service becomes more popular, officials said.

Unlike airplanes and helicopters, the vehicles offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle. They could do away with the hassle of airports and traffic jams.

Battery sizes, air traffic control and other infrastructure issues are among the many potential challenges to commercializing them, according to experts. Experts compare the buzz over flying cars to the days when the aviation industry got started with the Wright brothers and the auto industry with the Ford Model T.

The Lake Nona Vertiport has applied for approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation.

Chinese shoppers spend over $100 billion in shopping fest

By ZEN SOO AP Technology Writer

HONG KONG (AP) —

Chinese consumers spent over a hundred billion dollars during this year's Singles' Day shopping festival, signaling a rebound in consumption as China recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and a battering of the economy.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, shoppers spent 498.2 billion yuan ($75.1 billion) on Taobao and Tmall, the e-commerce platforms operated by Alibaba, China's largest e-commerce company.

The final sales figure exceeded last year's $38.4 billion over 24 hours, after Alibaba extended its sales period this year for the first time as it sought to help boost sales for merchants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On rival platform JD.com, consumers racked up 271.5 billion yuan ($40.9 billion) in sales over the same period.

The annual Singles' Day shopping festival, the world's largest of its kind, offers shoppers generous discounts on a variety of products, from fresh produce to luxury items.

Merchants big and small, from small online stores to international brands like Apple, Nike and L'Oreal, participate in the festival by slashing prices on their products.

The annual shopping festival is closely watched as a barometer for consumption in China. Alibaba, which pioneered the shopping festival, held its first Singles' Day sale in 2009. Over the past decade, the shopping bonanza has become the world's largest, regularly dwarfing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the U.S.

The Singles' Day festival is named as such because the main shopping day falls on Nov. 11, which when written numerically as 11.11 resembles "bare branches", a Chinese expression for the single and unattached.

G-20 agrees on framework for more debt relief amid COVID-19

By ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Group of 20 nations, representing the world's biggest economies, announced Friday that low-income countries hardest hit by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic could potentially get an extension on their debt payments beyond mid-2021, and in the most severe cases, a debt write-off.

The G-20 statement, released after a virtual gathering of the group's finance ministers and central bank governors, declared that the countries had agreed on a "common framework" for "timely and orderly" debt restructuring that aims to treat creditors equally and negotiate debt on a case-by-case basis.

But it did not specify which creditors would agree to possible debt cancellation. China, for instance, has repeatedly objected to portions of the debt relief plans. The country, considered to be Africa's largest creditor, is reluctant to give up the billions it is owed from its politically strategic projects across the developing world as its own economy slows.

The meeting comes a month after the G-20 agreed to suspend $14 billion in debt payments for an additional six months to support 73 of the world's neediest countries in their fight against the pandemic. Developing nations now have until June 2021 to spend on healthcare and emergency stimulus programs without fretting about grueling debt repayments to foreign creditors.

Although the pause on debt-service payments was welcomed as a reprieve, experts have pointed to the constraints of a scheme that leaves out private lenders like investment firms, banks and bondholders. Without buy-in from the private sector, economists say that poor countries' emergency funds may just land in other lenders' pockets, regardless of the G-20's concessions.

The Institute of International Finance, a global banking association, said in a statement Thursday that private creditors "stand ready to engage in good faith on debt treatments." However, it said the private sector had received "very few requests" from eligible countries, revealing that borrowers may be wary of approaching private lenders for help, fearing credit downgrades.