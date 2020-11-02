U.S. manufacturing activity at highest levels in two years

WASHINGTON | U.S. manufacturing posted a strong gain in October to the highest level in two years even as coronavirus cases have begun to surge again in many parts of the country.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose by 3.9 percentage-points to a reading of 59.3% last month, up from 55.4% in September.

It was the highest level for this closely watched barometer of manufacturing health since September 2018. Any reading above 50 signals that manufacturing is expanding.

The gauge had fallen into recession territory from March through May as much of the country shut down in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

U.S. construction spending up again, rises 0.3% in September

SILVER SPRING, Md. | U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon, although a smaller gain than analysts had expected.

The Commerce Department reported Monday that the September gain follows a downward revised gain of 0.8% in August. Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7%.

Demand for single-family homes remains healthy as buyers rush to the market pushed by historically low interest rates under 3%. A lack of existing homes for sale has builders rushing to fill the void with newly-constructed houses.

Walgreens finishes McKesson deal; names Jarrett to board

DEERFIELD, Ill. | Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance has finished a deal to combine its pharmaceutical wholesale businesses in Germany with McKesson Corp.

Walgreens said Monday that it will control 70% of the venture, while McKesson has a 30% interest. The companies entered into the deal last December to produce greater economies of scale in the German pharmaceutical wholesale market, Walgreens said in a recently filed Securities and Exchange Commission document.