How major U.S. stock indexes fared Thursday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, leaving major indexes with solid gains in this holiday-shortened week.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 29.23 points, or 0.6%, to 4,725.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.67 points, or 0.6%, to 35,950.56. The Nasdaq rose 131.48 points, or 0.8%, to 15,653.37. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.67 points, or 0.9%, to 2,241.58.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 105.15 points, or 2.3%. The Dow is up 585.12 points, or 1.7%. The Nasdaq is up 483.69 points, or 3.2%. The Russell 2000 is up 67.65 points, or 3.1%.
Omicron worries push mortgage rates down; 30-year at 3.05%
WASHINGTON | Fears about the economic fallout from the omicron variant pushed long-term U.S. mortgage rates lower this week.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark, 30-year home loan dipped to 3.05% this week from 3.12% last week. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.66%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 2.3% from 2.34% last week. It was 2.19% a year ago.
New home sales jump 12.4% in November, highest in seven months
WASHINGTON | Sales of new single-family homes rose 12.4% in November, the fastest pace in seven months, as the housing industry continued to benefit from low mortgage rates and strong demand.
The November increase pushed the seasonally adjusted annual sales pace to 744,000 last month, the best showing since reaching 796,000 in April.
The median sales price of a new home sold in November hit $416,900, 14.1% higher than a year ago.
Tesla to halt games on screens in moving cars
DETROIT | Under pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the company will send out a software update over the Internet so the function called “Passenger Play” will be locked and won’t work while vehicles are in motion.
— From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.