How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Friday and Treasury yields rose as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve will stay on course to raise interest rates as soon as March.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit its highest level since COVID-19 began pummeling markets at the start of 2020.
If the Fed does raise rates, it could help corral the high inflation sweeping the world. But it would also mark an end to the conditions that have put financial markets in “easy mode” for many investors.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 19.02 points, or 0.4%, to 4,677.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.81 points, or less than 0.1%, to 36,231.66. The Nasdaq fell 144.96 points, or 1%, to 14,935.90. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.56 points, or 1.2%, to 2,179.81.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 89.15 points, or 1.9%. The Dow is down 106.64 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq is down 709.07 points, or 4.5%. The Russell 2000 is down 65.50 points, or 2.9%.
Vaccinations, tests give Walgreens a fiscal 1Q sales jolt
COVID-19 vaccines and testing boosted Walgreens store sales growth to levels not seen in more than two decades, pushing the drugstore chain well above Wall Street expectations for the first quarter.
Sales from Walgreens’ established U.S. stores shot up more than 10% compared to the previous year’s fiscal quarter, which ended before mass vaccine distribution began. That was the highest level of growth in more than 20 years, according to the company based just outside of Chicago in Deerfield, Illinois.
Overall, Walgreens earned $3.58 billion in its fiscal first quarter.
Adjusted earnings totaled $1.68 per share, and revenue grew nearly 8% to $33.9 billion.
Chinese anti-virus lockdowns add to concerns over economy
BEIJING | China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concern about more disruptions to global industries after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected.
Samsung Electronics and Micron Technologies Ltd. say their factories in Xi’an are affected but they are trying to minimize disruptions by drawing on global production networks. Micron said some deliveries might be delayed.
Xi’an accounts for 42% of Samsung’s NAND production and 15% of global supply, according to Shelly Jang of Fitch Ratings. Samsung makes about one-third of such chips.
