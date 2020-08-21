European economic rebound slows as virus cases rise

LONDON | The European economy's rebound from the coronavirus recession appears to have slowed in August as a resurgence in new confirmed contagions across the region makes businesses, shoppers and travelers more cautious.

An indicator of business activity published Friday by research firm IHS Markit fell back to a level that suggests the economy is barely growing after a relatively strong burst in July, when many countries had phased out the restrictions on public life that were imposed in the spring to contain the pandemic.

Coronavirus contagions are rising rapidly in many European countries, even if deaths remain at a relatively low level. That has made some consumers more cautious. Europe's busiest airline, Ryanair, said this week it was cutting back further on the number of flights as demand remains low.

That suggests the European economy, which had been expected to bounce back from recession more forcefully than the United States, could take longer to heal.

The so-called purchasing managers' index, which is based on a survey of 5,000 companies across the 19-country eurozone, dropped to 51.6 points in August from 54.9 in July. The 50-mark separates economic contraction from growth.

The survey found that companies are cutting jobs for a sixth consecutive month, though not by as much as in April, with layoffs biggest in the manufacturing sector.

A significant weakening in European business would be a blow to the global economy as the region had been one of the most successful in getting the pandemic under control. The European economy is forecast to recover more rapidly from recession than the United States, which hasn't yet managed to significantly reduce its first wave of contagions.

EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

BRUSSELS | The European Union and Britain remained deadlocked Friday in their talks on trade ties after Brexit, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier saying that any chance of a deal seemed to be slipping away.

"Too often this week it felt as if we were going backwards more than forward given the short time left," he said in a damning assessment of the negotiations.

The British side left just as frustrated, saying the EU kept insisting that Britain would have to continue to adhere to EU rules for full free trade even though the nation left the bloc on Jan. 31.

Barnier said the effective deadline for the talks was the end of October to allow for legal vetting and national approvals before any deal comes into force on Jan. 1, 2021, when Britain's transition period from member state to non-EU member ends.

Britain is seeking a free-trade pact similar to one the EU negotiated with Canada. The EU wants to ensure both sides have similar rules on a wide range of issues, including workers' rights, the environment and government subsidies, before discussing such an agreement.

Turkey discovers large natural gas reserve off Black Sea

ANKARA, Turkey | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday the discovery of a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast that will help ease the country's dependence on imports.

Erdogan said the amount of gas discovered is 320 billion cubic meters, a sum industry analysts said was notable but not a "game-changer" that might turn the country into a regional energy hub or materially alter its financial fortunes.

Turkey hopes to start extracting and using the gas by 2023, when Turkey marks the centenary of the founding of the republic, Erdogan said.

Berat Albayrak, the economy minister and Erdogan's son-in-law, said the government hopes it will eliminate Turkey's current account deficit.

Independent experts were less convinced of that claim.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of foreign exchange research at Commerzbank, said the discovery is positive news for Turkey, "but it's not the game changer that some were expecting" after earlier reports suggested the find would meet Turkey's energy needs for the next two decades.

He also noted that it usually takes up to a decade to extract gas from a new discovery and that investors seem skeptical about the claim that the find would eliminate Turkey's current account deficit.

While the find is significant, it's smaller than other discoveries in the nearby eastern Mediterranean. It's about a third of Egypt's Zohr field, one of the largest discovered in the Mediterranean, which is estimated to hold 850 billion cubic meters, or 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The Turkish drilling ship, Fatih, had been carrying out exploration operations in the western Black Sea for the past month.

The discovery comes as tensions between NATO allies Turkey and Greece are running high over oil and gas exploration in disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Greek and Turkish warships have been shadowing each other after Turkey sent a research ship to look for potential undersea oil and gas deposits. France has also sent ships to monitor the eastern Mediterranean in support of Greece.

UK public debt breaches 2 trillion-pound mark for first time

LONDON | Britain's government debt has breached the 2 trillion-pound ($2.6 trillion) mark for the first time after heavy borrowing to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the government borrowed a further 26.7 billion pounds in July, the fourth highest amount of any month since records began in 1993. That pushed up debt to 2.004 trillion pounds.

The increase also means that the country's debt is now higher than the value of its economic output. The U.K.'s debt is worth 100.5% of its annual GDP, the first time it has gone beyond 100% since 1961.

The deterioration in the public finances is due to the massive support schemes the government has put in place over the past few months to cope with the economic shock of the pandemic, which has already seen the British economy shrink by around a fifth. The government has cut an array of taxes and spent heavily, notably on a widely used salary support scheme.

"This crisis has put the public finances under significant strain as we have seen a hit to our economy and taken action to support millions of jobs, businesses and livelihoods," Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said.

"Without that support things would have been far worse."

There are some signs that the economy is picking up steam following an easing of lockdown restrictions over the past couple of months.

Perhaps the most important move for the economy's health was the reopening of shops selling items deemed to be nonessential, such as sneakers or books, in mid-June. That was particularly important for an economy that is heavily reliant on the retail sector.

Figures released Friday showed that shoppers returned to high streets in increasing numbers in July even though business at clothes and household goods stores remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The statistics agency said retail sales rose by a monthly 3.6% and are now 3% above pre-pandemic levels. There's a distinct split in the overall increase though between food and online retailers, which have surpassed February's sales figures, and non-food businesses, which have not.

"Retail sales have now regained all the ground lost during the height of the coronavirus restrictions as more stores open for trade and online sales remain at historically high levels," statistician Jonathan Athow said.