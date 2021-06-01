U.S. manufacturing activity grows for the 12th straight month

SILVER SPRING, Md. | Growth in U.S. manufacturing picked up in May, even as supply chain problems persist and businesses continue to struggle to find workers.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose in May to a reading of 61.2 in May from 60.7 in April.

Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. May was the 12th consecutive month manufacturing has grown.

Construction spending posts modest 0.2% gain in April

WASHINGTON | U.S. construction spending rose a modest 0.2% in April as strength in housing offset further weakness in nonresidential construction.

Through the first four months of this year, construction activity is 5.8% higher than the same period in 2020.

Home building, a standout performer over the past year, rose 1% in April and is now 29.7% higher than a year ago, underscoring how strong home construction has been in the past year. Construction of single-family homes was up 1.3% in Aril and apartment construction rose 1.9%.

Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.0% on higher energy prices

FRANKFURT, Germany | Eurozone inflation rose to 2.0% in May, driven higher by rising oil prices as other inflationary pressures appeared to remain subdued.

The modest price rise in Europe compares with a much stronger jump in the US that has led to discussion about the inflationary impact of stimulus and relief policies from government spending and central banks.

The May figure for the 19 countries that use the euro currency compares with 1.6% in April, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said in a news release Tuesday. The increase was largely driven by volatile energy prices; without those, core inflation was only 0.9%

China's central bank tries to stop surge in currency's value

BEIJING | China's central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented.

On Monday, commercial lenders were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central bank to limit sales after the yuan hit a four-year high of 6.3674 to the U.S dollar.

The People's Bank of China is trying to deter speculators after the yuan rose by about 12% against the dollar since May.