Citi 3Q profit fall 34% but tops Wall Street expectations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Citigroup says profit fell 34% in the third quarter due to weakness in its consumer banking division, as the pandemic continues to make it tough for millions of Americans and businesses to pay their bills.

The New York-based bank said Tuesday that third-quarter net income fell to $3.23 billion from $4.91 billion in the year ago quarter.

Per-share earnings for the latest quarter were $1.40. That result topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

China's vehicle sales pick up in September as market revives

BEIJING | China's vehicle sales including trucks and buses accelerated in September as the industry's biggest global market recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, an industry group reported Tuesday.

Sales rose 17.4% over a year earlier to 2.6 million vehicles, up from August's 11.6% growth, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the first nine months of the year, sales declined 6.9% from a year earlier to 17.1 million, CAAM said. That was an improvement over the 9.7% contraction for the first eight months.

Facebook donates $1.3M to keep UK codebreaker museum open

LONDON | Facebook has made a $1.3 million donation to support Britain's Bletchley Park, the base of codebreakers during World War II, after the historic site lost almost all of its income amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook said Tuesday that the donation was in recognition of Bletchley Park's legacy as the "spiritual home of modern computing."

The Victorian country house was the home of a vast network of WWII codebreakers who helped decipher communications from Nazi Germany and contributed to the Allied victory. After the war the estate was turned into a heritage attraction and museum, and it also ran learning programs around coding.

Swedish giant Ikea to buy back used furniture

STOCKHOLM | Flat-pack furnishings retailer Ikea said Tuesday that it will offer to buy back thousands of pieces of used Ikea furniture in 27 countries, for resale, recycling or donation to community projects.

The Swedish giant said Tuesday that its Black Friday event will be "an opportunity to meet customers' needs in ways that contribute to a circular economy." It will run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3.

Anyone selling used Ikea furniture will get a voucher that could be worth as much as 50% of the original price, to buy new items.