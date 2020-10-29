U.S. long-term mortgage rates flat this week; 30-year at 2.81%

WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week after marking a new all-time low last week.

Home loan rates have declined through the year amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan edged up 2.81% from 2.80% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.78% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.32% from 2.33%.

Pending home sales cool in September, down 2.2%

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pending sales of existing homes fell 2.2% in September, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, the first monthly contraction of that figure in four months.

The report is the latest indicator that showed the housing market cooled in September after being strong throughout the summer. Sales of existing homes fell in September as well, NAR reported earlier this month, and the Commerce Department said sales of newly constructed homes fell in September, too.

Despite the modest decline, contract signings are still up 20.5% from a year earlier, the industry trade group said.

Largest luxury deal back on, Tiffany agrees to lower price

NEW YORK | The largest deal in luxury is back on after New York's famed jeweler Tiffany agreed to a slightly reduced offering price from LVMH in Paris.

LVMH will now pay $131.50 for each Tiffany share putting the total price tag at $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion that was first offered earlier this year.

The owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi along with a basket of wine and champagne brands, appeared to walk away from the acquisition last month after it said the French government had pushed for a delay because of the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs. But the reasons for its cold feet seemed to shift, and there was pressure from investors on both sides to make a deal happen.

Marvell snags Inphi in yet another semiconductor tie-up

SANTA CLARA, Calif. | The pace of consolidation in the semiconductor industry continues to accelerate with Marvell Technology saying Thursday that it will pay $10.63 billion for Inphi in a cash-and-stock deal.

Marvell, which makes integrated circuits and semiconductor infrastructure, said the combined company will be reorganized and based in the U.S. Marvell is currently domiciled in Bermuda.

Shareholders of Inphi, which specializes in high-speed date transmission, will get $66 per share of Inphi stock and about 2.3 shares in the combined company.