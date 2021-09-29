S&P 500 clings to a modest gain as other indexes end mixed
Wall Street capped a wobbly day of trading Wednesday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, as technology and communication companies weighed on the market for a second straight day.
The S&P 500 rose 6.83 points to 4,359.46. The Dow gained 90.73 points to 34,390.72, while the Nasdaq fell 34.24 points to 14,512.44. The Russell 2000 index of small companies also fell, shedding 4.47 points, or 0.2%, to 2,225.31.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set interest rates on many kinds of loans, held at 1.53%.
CN railroad faces investor pressure after losing rail deal
OMAHA, Neb. | After walking away from its effort to buy Kansas City Southern railroad earlier this month, Canadian National Railway Co. continues to face investor pressure to make changes in its operation.
The London-based investment firm TCI Fund — which owns about 5% of CN’s stock — is pressing CN to overhaul its board, get a new CEO and improve its own operations. TCI has said that the new strategic plan CN announced after breaking off merger talks isn’t enough to address its concerns about the railroad, so it is still pressing for a special meeting to elect four new directors who would help pick a new CEO.
“CN is not realizing its full potential because of poor management and a lack of oversight from directors who are experienced in railway operations,” TCI said in a document outlining their concerns that it filed with regulators this week.
For its part, Canadian National announced plans earlier this month to reinstate share repurchases and commit to $5 billion in buybacks next year. The railroad also said it will also cut about $550 million in costs, including eliminating more than 1,000 jobs with the majority of those coming from the management side of the railroad, and boost revenue by $150 million largely through price increases.
U.K.: Soldiers to start driving fuel tankers in coming days
LONDON | The British government’s reserve tanker fleet was deployed Wednesday to help deliver gasoline to empty pumps across the U.K., and military drivers will begin operating fuel tankers in the coming days to ease the country’s fuel-supply crisis, a top official said.
The comments from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng came as the fuel industry said in a statement that the crisis, triggered by a shortage of truck drivers, was easing.
Many gas stations around Britain have shut down in the past five days after running out of fuel, a situation exacerbated by panic buying among some motorists.
Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents the majority of U.K. gas stations, said just 27% of members reported being out of fuel Wednesday.
— From AP reports
