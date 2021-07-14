Wholesale inflation over past year jumps by record amount
WASHINGTON | Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the June increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a gain of 0.8% in May and was the largest one-month increase since a 1.2% rise in January.
For the 12 months ending in June, wholesale prices are up 7.3%, the largest 12-month increase since the government began the current series on wholesale prices in 2010.
The news on wholesale prices followed a report Tuesday that consumer prices increased in June by 0.9% and were up 5.4% over the past 12 months, the biggest 12-month gain in 13 years.
Fed survey: U.S. economy strong but hindered by bottlenecks
WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide business survey found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes.
The Fed said Wednesday that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases with some businesses expressing concerns that the supply chain disruptions would push prices even higher.
The U.S. economy is rebounding strongly from the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. That has led to a surge in people seeking everything from new cars to hotel stays, leaving businesses struggling to find enough components and employees to meet the demand.
Facebook asks recusal of FTC head in antitrust case decision
WASHINGTON | Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from decisions on whether to continue the agency's antitrust case against the social network giant, asserting that past public criticism of the company's market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial.
Facebook Inc. petitioned the agency Wednesday to remove Chair Lina Khan from taking part in decisions on the FTC's antitrust lawsuit against the company. A federal judge recently dismissed the suit by the FTC and one from a coalition of states, saying they didn't provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook is a monopoly in the social networking market. The judge, however, allowed the FTC to revise its complaint and try again.
EU unveils tough climate rules, eyes tax on foreign firms
BRUSSELS | The European Union unveiled sweeping new legislation Wednesday to help meet its pledge to cut emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade, including a controversial plan to tax foreign companies for the pollution they cause.
The legislation presented by the EU's executive branch, the European Commission, encompasses about a dozen major proposals, ranging from the de-facto phasing out of gasoline and diesel cars by 2035 to new levies on gases from heating buildings.
They involve a revamp of the bloc's emissions trading program, under which companies pay for carbon dioxide they emit, and introduce taxes on shipping and aviation fuels for the first time.
Most of the proposals build on existing laws that were designed to meet the EU's old goal of a 40% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels — and must be endorsed by the 27 member countries and EU lawmakers.
