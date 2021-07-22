Union Pacific Q2 profit jumps 59% as volume grows 22%
OMAHA, Neb. | Union Pacific's second-quarter profit jumped 59% as the railroad hauled 22% more cargo than a year ago when shipments fell to the lowest levels of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Thursday that it earned $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per share, during the quarter. That's up from $1.13 billion, or $1.67 per share, a year ago.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.
Existing US home sales up in June; prices reach new heights
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in June, snapping a four-month losing streak, while strong demand for higher-end properties and ultra-low mortgage rates helped push prices to new highs.
Existing homes sales rose 1.4% last month from May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That's just under the 5.9 million annual rate economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales jumped 22.9% from June last year, when some states were still locked down due to the pandemic. Last month's home sales pace is ahead of the 5.7 million annual rate in February 2020, before the coronavirus led to a spring slowdown in sales last year.
U.S. average mortgage rates dip for 4th week; 30-year at 2.78%
WASHINGTON | Mortgage rates fell for the fourth straight week, undercut by worries that the surging delta coronavirus variant and the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world could derail what has been a strong economic recovery.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan dipped to 2.78% from 2.88% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 3.01% a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, declined to 2.12% from 2.22% last week.
Mercedes sketches out all-electric scenario by decade's end
FRANKFURT, Germany | Daimler AG's luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz says it is stepping up its transition to electric cars, doubling the share of sales planned by 2025 and sketching out a market scenario in which new car sales would "in essence" be fully electric by the end of the decade.
The shift to electric vehicles "is picking up speed - especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs," said Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler AG and also head of the Mercedes-Benz division.
The company plans to invest 47 billion in battery-driven vehicles between 2022 and 2080. It says it also intends to work with partners on setting up eight factories producing battery cells - the individual components that are assembled into larger battery packs in different vehicles.
