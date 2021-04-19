'Britcoin' digital currency being considered by UK

LONDON | British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency that Treasury chief Rishi Sunak touted as "Britcoin."

The Bank of England and the Treasury said Monday that they will work together to assess the benefits of a central bank digital currency, at a time when cash payments are generally on the decline, partly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said the new currency, if it comes to pass, would be a new form of digital money for use by households and businesses and would exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them.

Leadership shakeup continues at GameStop, CEO to depart

The overhaul in the top ranks of GameStop continues with the announced departure of CEO George Sherman at the end of July.

Company shares rose more than 8% before the opening bell Monday.

Less than two weeks ago, the Grapevine, Texas, company announced the nomination of Chewy founder Ryan Cohen as chairman of the board, a major investor in the floundering video game retailer.

Cohen had been buying huge stakes in the company and pushing for a digital transformation. GameStop has suffered as more gamers turn to digital downloads rather than the discs the chain sells on its shelves.

New SUV models star at China auto show under virus controls

SHANGHAI | Volkswagen, Ford and Chinese brands unveiled new SUVs for China on Monday at the Shanghai auto show, the industry's biggest marketing event in a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Automakers are looking to China, the biggest auto market by sales volume and the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic, to propel a revival in demand and reverse multibillion-dollar losses.

The latest models reflect accelerating momentum toward electrification and designing models for Chinese tastes. Automakers rely increasingly on research and design centers in China to create models for global sale.

ABN AMRO pays multimillion fine in money laundering probe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands | ABN AMRO has agreed to pay $574 million as part of a settlement with prosecutors who accused the Dutch state-owned bank of "serious shortcomings" in tackling money laundering, prosecutors and the bank said Monday.

The settlement was made up of a 300 million-euro fine and 180 million euros paid to cover "unlawfully obtained gains," prosecutors said.

The fine "reflects that as a result of the serious shortcomings, certain clients that engaged in ... criminal activities were able to abuse bank accounts and other services of ABN AMRO for a longer period of time," the Dutch Public Prosecution Service said in a statement.