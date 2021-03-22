Technology companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street

Technology companies led stocks higher on Wall Street Monday, reversing some of the market's losses from last week, as investors welcomed some easing in long-term bond yields.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.7%, as gains in technology, communication and other stocks outweighed a pullback in financial companies. The rally in tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq composite 1.2% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.23 points, or 0.3%, to 32,731.20. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slid 20.70 points, or 0.9%, to 2,266.84.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.69% after trading as high as 1.74% last week.

Existing U.S. home sales fell in February, while prices rose

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed last month as rising prices and a dearth of homes for sale kept some would-be buyers on the sidelines.

The National Association of Realtors said Monday that existing homes sales in February fell 6.6% from January to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.22 million annualized units. Sales were up 9.1% from February last year, before the pandemic upended the economy and temporarily held up home sales last spring.

Severe winter weather across much of the U.S. was likely a factor in the slowdown, which marked the first monthly sales decline in sales in two months. However, a recent rise in mortgage rates was not, as February sales largely reflect contracts signed weeks before the uptick in rates.

Turkish lira plummets after Erdogan fires central bank chief

ANKARA, Turkey | The Turkish currency plummeted against the U.S. dollar on Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired his third central bank head in less than two years, raising concerns about a possible return to the unconventional monetary policy favored by the Turkish president as the country struggles with persistent inflation and currency instability.

Over the weekend, Erdogan dismissed Naci Agbal, who had shored up the lira currency and investor confidence with a strong dose of higher interest rates since being appointed in November.

The market selloff in the lira and Turkish stocks reflect investor fears that interest rates are headed lower, said Maya Senussi, senior economist at Oxford Economics. She wrote in a research note that the Turkish central bank leadership "has been removed once too often, leaving the bank with no credibility" and that a surprise rate hike Thursday, "which we took as a good omen, appears to have overstepped President Erdogan's tolerance limits."

Ikea France on trial over claims it spied on staff, clients

VERSAILLES, France | Ikea's French subsidiary and several of its former executives went on trial Monday over accusations that they illegally spied on employees and customers.

Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 2012, accusing it of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and the illicit disclosure of personal information.

The unions alleged that Ikea France paid to gain access to police files that had information about targeted individuals, particularly union activists and customers who were in disputes with Ikea.