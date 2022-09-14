France EU Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she speaks on Ukraine at the European Parliament on Wednesday in Strasbourg, eastern France. 

 Associated Press

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap producer profits

BRUSSELS | A top European Union official unveiled a plan Wednesday to cap the revenue of electricity producers that are making extraordinary profits because of the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine and climate change, saying the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people hit by spiraling energy prices.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.