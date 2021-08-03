China's Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry
HONG KONG | China's biggest gaming company, Tencent Holdings, said Tuesday it will limit gaming time for minors and ban children under age 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media article called games "spiritual opium."
Tencent's pledge to curb gaming for minors came hours after the company's stock plunged as much as 11% following a critique published by the Economic Information Daily, a newspaper affiliated with China's official Xinhua News Agency.
The newspaper article named Tencent's wildly popular Honor of Kings game as one that minors were addicted to, and cited a student as saying that some played the game for eight hours a day. The online article was removed hours later.
"'Spiritual opium' has grown into an industry worth hundreds of billions," the newspaper said, adding that no industry should be allowed to develop in a manner that will "destroy a generation."
Carmaker Stellantis reports record 1H margins, $7b profits
MILAN | Stellantis said operations are meshing faster than expected since the company's creation with France's Peugeot PSA;s takeover of the Italian-American car maker Fiat Chrysler, yet snarled global supply chains clipped production by 700,000 vehicles.
In the first half of the year, Stellantis booked profits of $7 billion, compared with a loss 813 million euros the same period last year when COVID-19 shut down vast swaths of the manufacturing sector.
Shipments rose 44% to 3.2 million units. Revenues rose 46% to 75 billion euros.
BMW reaps $5.7 billion in profit, warns on parts shortages
FRANKFURT, Germany | BMW reported $5.7 billion in net profit in the second quarter, rounding out a strong earnings season for Germany's three big automakers as global auto markets continue to recover from the pandemic — particularly when it comes to luxury cars.
The company warned, however, that shortages of electronic parts could make production and sales for the rest of the year "volatile."
The Munich-based automaker said Tuesday it benefited from strong pricing during the quarter and a predominance of more-profitable vehicles in its sales mix. It reaped fat operating profit margins of 15.8% for its luxury cars and SUVs. The BMW result follows strong profits at competitor Mercedes-Benz, a division of Daimler, and at Volkswagen's premium Audi and Porsche divisions, all of which also turned in double-digit operating profit margins.
NLRB preliminary finding revives labor organizing at Amazon
NEW YORK | A recommendation to nullify the election results of an Amazon union vote in Bessemer, Alabama is breathing new life into the labor movement.
The recommendation was issued Monday by a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board, who said that Amazon potentially interfered with the April election in which warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to unionize.
Labor experts say that it's rare for a hearing officer to call for a new election but in the case of Amazon, there's a good chance it will happen since the NLRB regional director usually sticks with the hearing officer's guidance.
