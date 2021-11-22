A late afternoon slump leaves major U.S. indexes mostly lower
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks mostly lower Monday, as a late-afternoon burst of selling derailed the market from another all-time high.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after having been up as much as 1% earlier in the day and on pace to eclipse the record high it set last Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1% gain, while the Nasdaq shed an early gain and slid 1.3% below the all-time high it set on Friday.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.63% from 1.54% late Friday.
The S&P 500 fell 15.02 points to 4,682.94. The Dow gained 17.27 points to 35,619.25. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 202.68 points to 15,854.76.
Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index dropped 11.81 points, or 0.5%, to 2,331.35.
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
NEW YORK — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.
To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event, with big holiday discounts beginning as early as October.
That forced shift appears to have been fortuitous.
U.S. holiday sales last November and December rose 8.2% in 2020 from the previous year, according to The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group. The trade group predicts 2021 could shatter that record, growing between 8.5% and 10.5%.
October existing home sales hit fastest pace since January
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes ticked higher in October, marking their strongest annual pace since January even as competition for relatively few properties on the market pushed prices higher.
Existing homes sales rose 0.8% last month from September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Monday. That was stronger than the 6.18 million units that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales fell 5.8% from October last year, when they peaked following a summer and fall surge as buyers who had held off during the early days of the pandemic jumped back into the market.
Resilient demand continues to push the cost of a home higher. The national median home price jumped to $353,900 last month, a 13.1% increase from October last year, the NAR said.
While up overall, sales were mixed by region. Sales fell 2.6% last month in the Northeast and were flat in the West. Sales rose 4.2% in the Midwest and edged up 0.4% in the South. Each region's sales were down from October last year.
