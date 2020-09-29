LVMH files countersuit against Tiffany over $16.2 B deal

NEW YORK | Luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has filed a countersuit against Tiffany over their ruined merger deal, noting conditions necessary to close the $16.2 billion acquisition of the jewelry chain have not been met.

The lawsuit, filed late Monday in Delaware Chancery Court, is the latest legal spat between the two companies over what would have been the the biggest deal in the luxury market.

In a lawsuit filed earlier in September to enforce the merger agreement, Tiffany said LVMH's argument had no basis in French law. Tiffany also said that LVMH hasn't even attempted to seek the required antitrust approval from three jurisdictions.

Coca-Cola, Molson Coors teaming up on hard seltzer

SILVER SPRING, Md. | With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling the "hard stuff" — hard seltzer, that is.

The companies said the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on store shelves in the first half of 2021. The hard seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.

Molson Coors, which has two other seltzer brands in its portfolio, will handle the marketing, sales and distribution of the alcohol-infused mineral water, a product that has seen massive growth in the U.S. recently.

Dutch competition watchdog fines 4 tobacco companies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands | The Dutch consumer watchdog has fined four major tobacco companies a total of more than $96 million for distorting competition by indirectly exchanging pricing information for cigarettes and tobacco.

The fine was levied in May but only published Tuesday because three of the tobacco companies asked a court to ban publication, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said in a statement.

The companies involved, the Dutch arms of Philip Morris, British American Tobacco International, Van Nelle Tabak Nederland and JT International Company Netherlands, have filed objections to the decision to fine them, the authority said.

Duterte questions letting Facebook stay after accounts shut

MANILA, Philippines | President Rodrigo Duterte questioned why he should allow Facebook to continue operating in the Philippines after the social media giant removed accounts he said supported his government's interests, including fighting insurgents.

Facebook said last week it had removed a Philippine network of fake accounts whose operators tried to conceal their identities and used "coordinated inauthentic behavior" to mislead people.

Duterte did not specify which Facebook accounts he meant. He said he had not thought of specific steps to take on the issue, though he sought a meeting with the American company in his rambling televised remarks Monday night on a range of topics.