TikTok asks court to intervene as Trump order looms

The popular video-sharing app TikTok, its future in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to shut it down earlier this fall, is asking a federal court to intervene.

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, has until Thursday to sell off its U.S. operations under an executive order that Trump signed in August.

Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a ByteDance proposal meant to resolve U.S. national security concerns by placing TikTok under the oversight of American companies Oracle and Walmart, each of which would also have a financial stake in the company. But TikTok said this week it's received "no clarity" from the U.S. government about whether its proposals have been accepted.

UK to increase powers to block foreign investments

LONDON | The British government plans to increase its ability to prevent foreign investors from acquiring strategic assets amid increasing concern about the threat to national security posed by potentially hostile states such as China and Russia.

The government on Wednesday will introduce legislation requiring businesses to notify authorities about foreign investment in sensitive industries, including defense, transportation, communications and technology. A new regulatory agency would have 30 days to review potential transactions and either block or impose conditions on those deemed to pose a risk to national security.

China auto sales grow 12.5% in October, but down for year

BEIJING | China's sales of vehicles including trucks and buses rose 12.5% over a year earlier in October as the industry recovered from the coronavirus, but total purchases in the year's first 10 months still were below pre-virus levels, an industry group reported Wednesday.

Sales in the biggest global auto market rose to 2.6 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. It said sales of SUVs and other passenger vehicles grew faster than overall purchases but gave no details.

Sales growth was down from September's 17.4%.

Guinness recalls non-alcoholic stouts amid safety fears

LONDON | Irish brewer Guinness said Wednesday that it is recalling cans of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout in Britain over contamination concerns.

The recall, which the brewer described as "precautionary" and related to a "microbiological contamination," impacts the British market as the product was not yet on sale in Ireland.

Guinness 0.0, which was created at the company's St. James's Gate brewery in Dublin. was launched last month amid much fanfare after a four-year development process.