How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after another day of uncertain trading as markets weighed the latest reading on the jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession.
The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Friday after giving up a bigger gain earlier in the day. The swings followed a government report showing the unemployment rate ticked higher in October. That could take some pressure off the nation's high inflation, if not as quickly as the Federal Reserve hoped.
Stocks in Asia rallied on continued speculation that China may relax its strict anti-COVID measures. Treasury yields eased.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 50.66 points, or 1.4%, to 3,770.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 401.97 points, or 1.3%, to 32,403.22. The Nasdaq rose 132.31 points, or 1.3%, to 10,475.25. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.14 points, or 1.1%, to 1,799.87.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 130.51 points, or 3.3%. The Dow is down 458.58 points, or 1.4%. The Nasdaq is down 627.20 points, or 5.6%. The Russell 2000 is down 47.06 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 995.63 points, or 20.9%. The Dow is down 3,935.08 points, or 10.8%. The Nasdaq is down 5,169.72 points, or 33%. The Russell 2000 is down 445.45 points, or 19.8%.
Fed's Kashkari: Jobs report shows why more rate hikes needed
WASHINGTON | The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than it had previously forecast in order to control inflation, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Friday.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Kashkari said that at the Fed's next meeting in December he expects to issue a higher forecast for where the central bank's benchmark rate will be next year than he did in September. He declined to specify how high a rate he envisions for 2023.
Friday's jobs data showed that hiring is "quite healthy" despite some slowing in recent months, Kashkari said.
"That tells me we have more work to do to try to cool down the economy and bring demand and supply into balance," he added.
The Fed has raised its key short-term rate six times this year, the last four times by an unusually large three-quarters of a point, in a strenuous effort to curb inflation. Prices are accelerating at nearly the fastest pace in four decades.
To achieve that goal, the central bank hopes to moderate consumer and business spending, slow hiring and reduce economic growth. Yet the risk is rising that the Fed could go so far as to tip the economy into a recession.
On Wednesday, after the Fed's latest policy meeting, Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to smaller rate hikes in coming months. He added that a step down to a half-point increase could occur at the Fed's next meeting in December or early next year.
Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines
Pumpkin spice pumped up Starbucks' sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, and the company said it's confident that momentum will carry on into next year.
Starbucks' revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in the July-September period. The company said Thursday it saw its highest-ever sales week in September when it introduced its fall drinks. Sales of both hot and cold pumpkin spice drinks jumped 17% during the quarter.
Customers shrugged off higher prices and continued to pay extra for specialty drinks and snacks. Starbucks noted that 60% of the beverages it sells are now customized with flavor shots, foam and other extras.
Same-store sales jumped 11% in North America, driven by a 10% increase in spending per visit. Same-store sales in China, Starbucks' second-largest market after the U.S., fell 16%. Still, Starbucks noted that was significantly better than the third quarter, when China's same-store sales plunged 44%.
