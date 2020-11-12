US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.84%

WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week. They remain at historically low levels, now around a percentage point below a year ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan increased to 2.84% from 2.78% from last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 2.34% from 2.32%.

Jaws Acquisition targets primary care with Cano Health deal

Primary care provider Cano Health will receive a nearly $1.5 billion infusion as investors push deeper into a growing form of care delivered to Medicare Advantage patients.

The privately held Miami-based company said Thursday that it will merge with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, Jaws Acquisition Corp., in a deal aimed at fueling value-based care.

In that approach, doctors essentially focus more on keeping patients healthy or improving their health instead of waiting to treat whatever ailment makes them seek care.

State-owned Emirates posts $3.8 billion in half-year losses

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Emirates Group, the owner of the Middle East's biggest carrier, reported Thursday it lost $3.8 billion in the first half of the year, its first net loss in over three decades after the pandemic wiped out air travel.

The state-owned company said revenue for its Dubai-based airline, Emirates, had dropped 75% to $3.2 billion from the same period a year ago, even with this year's 52% reduction in operating costs and rise in cargo traffic.

The long-haul carrier parked its planes for two months as virus-induced lockdowns took hold around the world. Even when restrictions were loosened, passenger traffic was still down 95% from pre-pandemic levels.

Japanese automaker Nissan posts loss amid pandemic, scandal

TOKYO | Nissan posted a loss of $421 million in the last quarter as the pandemic slammed profitability and the Japanese automaker fought to restore a brand image tarnished by a scandal centered on its former star executive Carlos Ghosn.

Yokohama-based Nissan reported Thursday its quarterly sales dipped to $18 billion.

Nissan officials said its global sales are expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels by December, if improvements continue at the current pace.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida promised the company will work hard to recover and become "a trusted company," delivering products that will be praised as "Nissan-like."