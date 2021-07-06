S&P 500 sees 1st decline after 7 straight gains; oil falls
Banks and energy companies helped pull stocks mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, ending the S&P 500's seven-day run of record high closes.
The S&P 500 dropped 8.80 points to 4,343.54. The index notched seven consecutive record highs from June 24 through last Friday, gaining 2.6% during that period. It's now up 15.6% for the year.
The Dow fell 208.98 points, or 0.6%, to 34,577.37, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 24.32 points, or 0.2%, to 14,663.64. The tech-heavy index also set a record high on Friday.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks has some of the biggest losses, sliding 31.26 points, or 1.4%, to 2,274.50.
The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.36% from 1.44% on Friday and is back to where it was in February.
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
WASHINGTON | The Pentagon said Tuesday it canceled a disputed cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers.
The statement did not directly mention that the Pentagon faced extended legal challenges by Amazon to the original $1 million contract awarded to Microsoft. Amazon argued that the Microsoft award was tainted by politics, particularly then-President Donald Trump's antagonism toward Amazon's chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos. Bezos owns The Washington Post, a newspaper often criticized by Trump.
The Pentagon's chief information officer, John Sherman, told reporters Tuesday that during the lengthy legal fight with Amazon, "the landscape has evolved" with new possibilities for large-scale cloud computing services. Thus it was decided, he said, to start over and seek multiple vendors.
U.S. service sector grows, albeit slightly slower in June
SILVER SPRING, Md. | Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in June following record expansion in May.
The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries retreated to a reading of 60.1, following a all-time high reading of 64 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding.
It's the 13th straight month of expansion in the services sector following a two-month contraction in April and May of last year as businesses were forced to shut down during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
After five consecutive months of expansion, the employment index fell into contraction territory in June with a reading of 49.3, down from May's 55.3, suggesting many companies are still struggling to hire enough workers.
Supercar maker Bugatti taken over by Croatian company Rimac
ZAGREB, Croatia | Croatia's electric supercar maker, which started in a garage a decade ago, is taking over the iconic French manufacturer Bugatti in a deal that is reported to be worth millions of euros.
The Croatian car producer Rimac Automobili said Germany's Volkswagen Group, including the Porsche division — which owns a majority stake in Bugatti — plans to create a new joint venture. The new company will be called Bugatti-Rimac.
Rimac Automobili announced Monday that it will be combining forces with Bugatti to "create a new automotive and technological powerhouse."
