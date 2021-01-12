Volkswagen triples electric car sales ahead of climate rules

FRANKFURT, Germany | Europe's push into electric cars is gathering speed — despite the pandemic.

Automaker Volkswagen tripled sales of battery-only cars in 2020 as its new electric compact ID.3 came on the market ahead of tough new European Union limits on auto emissions. And Germany, long a laggard in adopting electric vehicles, saw more people buy electrics in December than opted for previously dominant diesel vehicles.

Those are early signs of what will likely be an upcoming year of increasing market share for electric cars as EU regulations drive their adoption, despite the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has caused the overall car market to shrink.

GM charges up new unit to sell electric delivery vans, gear

DETROIT | The market for battery-powered delivery vehicles and equipment has so much potential that General Motors is forming a new business unit to serve it, a move that lifted the automaker's stock to a multiyear high.

The first product for the new venture called BrightDrop will be an electric-powered wheeled pallet that will take goods from the warehouse to trucks and from trucks to destinations. Then GM will roll out a clean electric delivery van.

The pallet, named EP1, will go on sale early this year, with the EV600 van on the roads late in the year with 500 going to FedEx, the company's first customer.

SAS CEO leaves airline after 10 years at the helm

STOCKHOLM | The CEO of Scandinavian Airlines, Rickard Gustafson, said Monday he is leaving the company after 10 years at the helm to take up a job with one of Sweden's largest industrial groups.

In a statement, the 56-year-old Swede said: "time has come for me to pass on the baton." It will happen during the first half of 2021, he added.

SAS board chairman Carsten Dillion said the airline "is still in a critical — but stable — position" and added they had immediately started the process to appoint a replacement.

German investigators shut down big darknet marketplace

BERLIN | German prosecutors said Tuesday that they have taken down what they believe was the biggest illegal marketplace on the darknet and arrested its suspected operator.

The site, known as DarkMarket, was shut down on Monday, prosecutors in the southwestern city of Koblenz said. All sorts of drugs, forged money, stolen or forged credit cards, anonymous mobile phone SIM cards and malware were among the things offered for sale there, they added.

German investigators were assisted in their months-long probe by U.S. authorities and by Australian, British, Danish, Swiss, Ukrainian and Moldovan police.