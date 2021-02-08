Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

SILVER SPRING, Md. | Tesla has invested around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and said it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for its high-end vehicles soon. The price of Bitcoin soared 15% to above $43,000 Monday.

The California-based electric car maker headed by Elon Musk revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying its investment in digital currency and other "alternative reserve assets" may grow.

Bitcoin rose to $43,863 and briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.

Board games the standout star in Hasbro's 4th quarter

The critical holiday shopping season, coupled with quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pushed board game sales up 21% at Hasbro in the fourth quarter.

The toy company's Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering card game were strong performers in the quarter, along with Dungeons and Dragons.

Total revenue climbed 4% to $1.72 billion, slightly better than the $1.7 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research was calling for.

Profit at Japan's SoftBank zooms on lucrative investments

TOKYO | Japanese telecommunications and technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. reported Monday a whopping $11 billion profit for the October-December quarter as its investments rose in value.

SoftBank's profits were far better than what analysts had expected, zooming up 21-fold from the 55 billion yen profit recorded the previous year.

The value of its investments rose, including in DoorDash, a U.S. food delivery service, and Uber, a U.S. technology company that offers ride-hailing and deliveries.

Intel sues engineer who went to Microsoft over trade secrets

PORTLAND, Ore. | Intel is suing a former Oregon employee, alleging he took trade secrets when he left for Microsoft and used the information to gain an advantage in later business negotiations with Intel.

Engineer Varun Gupta worked at Intel for ten years before joining Microsoft in January 2020, according to the suit. He allegedly loaded Intel trade secrets onto two USB drives before quitting and then accessed them on his Microsoft-issued laptop, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

In this case, however, the litigation indicates Intel and Microsoft worked together to investigate. Intel's complaint claims Gupta denied knowing the location of one USB drive, but later turned it over to Microsoft for analysis.