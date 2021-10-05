GM building giant battery development lab in Detroit suburb
WARREN, Mich. | General Motors says it’s building a huge new electric vehicle battery lab in Michigan where scientists will work on chemistry to cut costs 60% over current vehicles and allow people to travel 500 to 600 miles per charge.
Structural steel already is in place for the 300,000-square-foot lab on the grounds of GM’s Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren.
Executives say the lab will be operational by mid-to-late next year and will house hundreds of engineers and others who will work on battery innovations and how to manufacture them.
“We need to make better batteries that cost a lot less,” said Tim Grewe, GM’s director of battery cell engineering and strategy.
GM said it is spending “hundreds of millions of dollars” on the lab but wouldn’t give specifics. The lab will employ hundreds, but GM wouldn’t give an exact number there, either. Executives said there would be some new hires.
The automaker is working on several new battery chemistries, including solid state, which have solid conducting material instead of the liquid electrolyte found in most current lithium-ion batteries. Solid state batteries can store more energy, expanding range or allowing for smaller batteries.
The lab also will work on building larger battery cells, which can cut costs as well.
Scientists and engineers in the building will work with GM research and manufacturing engineers who already are busy with new GM electric vehicles and battery designs. People from GM’s two joint-venture battery factories in Ohio and Tennessee also will be in the lab at times. It will be able to produce prototype batteries.
GM should see benefits from the new facility by mid-decade, executives said.
Currently, GM’s only fully electric offerings are the Chevrolet Bolt and a Bolt utility vehicle. The Bolt is capable of going 259 miles on a single charge and starts at about $32,000. The cars are being recalled due to a series of battery fires.
The Detroit automaker plans to spend $35 billion on electric and autonomous vehicles from 2020 to 2025. It plans to roll out 30 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2025 and has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
GM seems to be dueling with crosstown rival Ford on battery factory and lab announcements. Last week, Ford said it and a partner would spend more than $11 billion on three battery plants and one electric vehicle assembly factory in Tennessee and Kentucky. Earlier Ford announced a battery lab to be built in Romulus, Michigan, near Detroit.
Ford predicts 40% to 50% of its U.S. sales will be electric by 2030.
Trading apps move to get a live person to hear your problems
NEW YORK | It’s one of the downsides of apps that make things like ordering food or buying stocks and cryptocurrencies easier: What happens when something goes wrong?
It’s often a frustrating chase, tapping through menu after menu in hopes of reaching a person to fix the problem. It’s also something that upstart companies upending the investment and trading industry are increasingly acknowledging.
Robinhood, the app that helps more than 22 million people trade stocks and cryptocurrencies, announced Tuesday that it’s offering 24/7 phone support for its customers to cover almost every issue. It follows up on an announcement by Coinbase, the cryptocurrency trading platform that said last month it would launch 24/7 phone service by the end of the year for many customers.
Before its own stock started trading on the public market for the first time, Robinhood cited “concerns about limited customer support” as one of its challenges. Earlier this year, Robinhood also settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a 20-year-old alleging he committed suicide after his emails to the company’s customer support about a $730,000 negative balance on his account received only auto-generated replies.
To reach Robinhood’s customer support in its early days meant to communicate mostly over email, but it’s been adding more live phone support in recent months.
“It takes a while to build a great support organization, especially in a highly regulated business,” said Gretchen Howard, Robinhood Market Inc.’s chief operating officer. Agents need to be licensed, for example, and Robinhood more than tripled its number of customer-support workers between March 2020 and June 2021 to nearly 2,700.
With so many first-time investors making up its base, many of the customer questions coming into Robinhood are about setting up a bank account or going through tax reporting for the first time. But the demand can vary wildly by the day.
“If someone famous tweets about crypto, our crypto volumes can go up 10x” in an instant, Howard said.
Customers logged into Robinhood’s app can now request a callback from a representative. Through the process, the app will also try to help customers solve the problem themselves, if possible. The company based in Menlo Park, California, is still working on how to get live phone service to customers who can’t log into their accounts.
William Van Horn II, a 30-year-old in Pensacola, Florida, has already experienced Robinhood’s customer service several times. He hasn’t always been pleased.
He said he once accidentally deposited $1,000 instead of $100 into his account. Quickly afterward he sent an email to customer service, hoping to cancel the deposit. He eventually got a representative on the phone who tried to walk him through several steps. But Van Horn said he never was able to cancel the $1,000 deposit, or to at least claw back the extra $900.
Van Horn has other complaints about Robinhood’s customer service, but it hasn’t been enough to get him to stop using the app.
“The customer service is lacking,” he said, “but the interface is still pretty much the best in terms of mobile use.”
U.S. trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August
WASHINGTON | The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from other countries.
In August, exports rose 0.5% to $$213.7 billion, reflecting revived overseas demand. But imports, even with all the supply chain problems at ports, were up an even stronger 1.4% to $287 billion.
The politically sensitive goods deficit with China surged 10.8% to $31.7 billion in August. This year’s deficit with China through eight months totals $218.9 billion, up 13.7% from the same period a year ago.
The total deficit so far this year $558.1 billion, 33.7% higher than last year when pandemic-related shutdowns curbed Americans’ appetite for foreign goods.
Analysts said they expect the deficit surge will start to lessen now that other economies are beginning to revive and purchase more exports. However, some cautioned that the global supply chain problems could hurt both exports and imports in coming months.
“The shutdown of a significant chunk of the global auto industry last month suggests that the sharp falls in auto exports and import in August has further to run,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. The auto industry has been particularly hard-hit by the supply chain problems involving computer chips.
Katherine Tai, the Biden administration’s top trade negotiator, announced Monday that the United States plans to launch new trade talks with China but will maintain the Trump-era tariffs as it pushes to get China to fulfill pledges it has made to buy more U.S. goods and services.
The Biden administration has spent months since coming into office reviewing the economic relationship with China, the world’s second largest economy.
September expansion is 16th straight for U.S. service sector
SILVER SPRING, Md. | The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August’s reading of 61.7. The gauge hit a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008.
Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. The services index has shown growth for the past 16 months after two months of contraction in April and May of 2020 when the coronavirus triggered widespread shutdowns and millions of job losses.
Of the 18 service sectors surveyed, 17 reported growth in September, led by retail trade. The only one that contracted was the agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing sector.
Economists expect strength in the service sector to continue in the second half of this year, reflecting pent-up demand. But businesses are struggling to keep up with that demand due to supply chain problems and transportation delays.
“The slight uptick in the rate of expansion in the month of September continued the current period of strong growth for the services sector,” said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM services survey panel. “However, ongoing challenges with labor resources, logistics, and materials are affecting the continuity of supply.”
As demand has outpaced supply, businesses have had to dip into inventories, which contracted for the fourth straight month. Order backlogs also increased at a faster pace and prices for nearly everything continue to climb.
On Friday, the ISM said its survey of manufacturing industries accelerated last month to the highest level since May, despite global supply chain disruptions.
— From AP reports
