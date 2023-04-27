U.S. consumer confidence falls for 3rd time in 4 months
Consumer confidence dipped again in April as anxiety over a slowing economy and possible recession weighed on American households.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 in April from 104 in March. It's the third time in four months that overall U.S. consumer confidence has declined.
Optimism about current economic conditions ticked up again, although consumers are less positive about the short-term future.
The index remains below 2022's average level of 104.5.
The business research group's present situation index — which measures consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions — inched up to 151.1 from 148.9 last month.
The board's expectations index — a measure of consumers' six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — fell to 68.1 this month from 74 in March. A reading under 80 often signals a recession in the coming year. The Conference Board noted that reading has come in below 80 every month but one since February of 2022.
Consumer spending, which makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity, has remained strong despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates nine straight times since March of last year in its effort to cool the economy and bring down persistent, four-decade high inflation.
Those rate increases can raise the cost of using credit cards or taking out a loan for a house, car or other purchases.
U.S. consumer inflation eased in March, with less expensive gas and food providing some relief to households that have struggled under the weight of surging prices. But prices still point to an elevated inflation rate far above the Fed's 2% target and the central bank is expected to raise its main borrowing rate when it meets next month.
The board said consumer expectations about inflation remain elevated.
"Overall purchasing plans for homes, autos, appliances, and vacations all pulled back in April, a signal that consumers may be economizing amid growing pessimism," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at The Conference Board.
Respondents to the Conference Board's survey remained optimistic about the U.S. job market, which has held up well even as the Fed has ratcheted up its benchmark borrowing rate.
Last month, the government reported that employers added 236,000 jobs in March, fewer than in February and well off January's huge gain but strong enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, just above a recent 53-year low of 3.4%.
With an average long-term U.S. mortgage rate of 6.39%, many potential homebuyers have been pushed to the sidelines because those higher rates mean hundreds of dollars a month in extra costs.
Jobless claims fall again with labor market churning along
Applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. fell last week as the labor market continues to show strength despite some weakness in other parts of the economy.
The number of Americans filing for jobless claims for the week ending April 22 fell by 16,000 to 230,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 6,000 to 236,000.
The weekly claims numbers are a proxy for layoffs, and continue to show that American workers are enjoying unusual job security despite rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession.
Gap cuts 1,800 corporate jobs amid sales slump
NEW YORK | The Gap is laying off 1,800 corporate workers, roughly three time the number of headquarters jobs it cut last fall, as the struggling chain cuts costs in a bid to become more nimble.
More layoffs at the struggling chain follow similar cuts at large U.S. corporations this year, such as Amazon and McDonald's, with white collar workers taking the brunt of the head count reductions as economy slows.
California passes 1st-in-nation emission rules for trains
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | California approved Thursday a first-in-the-nation, ambitious rule limiting rail pollution to aggressively cut greenhouse gas emissions in the state's latest move to establish itself as a global leader in the fight against climate change.
The rule will ban locomotive engines more than 23 years old by 2030 and increase the use of zero-emissions technology to transport freight from ports and throughout railyards. It would also ban locomotives in the state from idling longer than 30 minutes if they are equipped with an automatic shutoff.
Twitter relaxes pot ad rules to lure in more advertisers
Twitter under its 420-friendly owner Elon Musk earlier this year became the first major social media company to allow cannabis advertisements. Now, the platform is relaxing those rules in an attempt to lure in more advertisers from U.S. states where marijuana is legal.
"Going forward, certified advertisers may feature packaged cannabis products in ad creative," Twitter said in a post on its website. Previously, cannabis advertisers could not show any products in their ads, nor could they actually promote their sale.
The billionaire Tesla CEO has been forced to make huge cost cuts and scramble to find more sources of revenue to justify his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. The platform also removed a ban on political advertisements in January.
