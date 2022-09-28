Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices due to hurricane
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida's southwest coast.
Biden said that the hurricane "provides no excuse for price increases at the pump" and if it happens, he will ask federal officials to determine "whether price gauging is going on."
Many energy analysts believe prices are more likely to rise than fall in the next few months. But changes in sentiment about the economy, Russia's war against Ukraine, and even hurricane season — always a threat to disrupt refineries along the Gulf Coast — make predictions uncertain.
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
NEW YORK | Regions Bank for a second time in a decade was found charging illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fees.
In an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that between 2018 and 2021, Regions was charging overdraft fees on some ATM withdrawals as well as some debit card purchases, even after the Alabama-based bank told the customers they had enough funds in their account to cover the transactions.
Further the CFPB found that Regions' executives knew the error in their systems was occurring, but held off making adjustments to their practices until the bank could find ways to replace the revenues lost from the fees.
Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns
NEW YORK | Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you're sleeping — or not.
The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband.
The device, called Halo Rise, will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user's movement and breathing patterns, allowing the device to track sleep stages during the night, the Seattle-based company said. Amazon said the device "does not include cameras or microphones," and will go for $139.99.
California governor signs laws to boost housing production
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws Wednesday that would open up much of the state's commercial land for residential development. It's a long-sought victory for affordable housing advocates, who say such sites are ready-made for apartments because they are often near populated areas and come with ample parking.
Local government officials say the laws undermine their authority and upend years of careful planning that reflect community preferences. But there's also a financial consequence, they say, because stores generate more property taxes for local governments than homes do.
