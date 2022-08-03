Mine Strike Alabama

Members and supporters of the of the United Mine Workers of America demonstrate outside BlackRock headquarters in 2021 in New York. 

 Associated Press

NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday it would challenge.

