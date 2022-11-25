Ford Recall

The Ford company logo shines off the grille of an unsold vehicle at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colorado.

 Associated Press

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks, fire risk

DEARBORN, Mich. | Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.

