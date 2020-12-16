Facebook criticizes Apple privacy policy in newspaper ads

Facebook is again pushing back on new Apple privacy rules for its mobile devices, this time saying in full page newspaper ads that the social media giant is standing up for small businesses.

In ads that ran in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other national newspapers, Facebook said Apple's new rules "limit businesses ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively."

The ads come after Apple said earlier this week it would begun spelling out what kinds of personal information is being collected by the digital services displayed in its app stores for iPhones and other products made by the trendsetting company.

EU unveils revamp of cybersecurity rules days after hack

BRUSSELS | The European Union unveiled Wednesday plans to revamp the 27-nation bloc's dated cybersecurity rules, just days after data on a new coronavirus vaccine was unlawfully accessed in a hack attack on the European Medicines Agency.

The EU last year recorded around 450 cyber incidents involving European infrastructure, notably in the financial and energy sectors, and the pandemic has highlighted Europe's deep dependence on the internet and exposed security weaknesses.

The EU's current Network Information System regulations date from 2008, and the European Commission's new proposals aim to bring them up to date and allow the EU to impose hefty fines on operators who break the rules.

India receives bids to buy state-owned Air India airline

NEW DELHI | India's government says it has received "multiple expressions of interest" in buying its 100% stake in debt-laden national carrier Air India to shore up falling government revenues after an initial attempt in 2018 failed to attract any bidders.

The deadline for submission of formal bids was Monday and the government is expected to announce qualified bidders on Jan. 5. It did not reveal the identity of the bidders or the number of bids received.

Indian media reports said Indian conglomerate Tata Group and a group of 219 Air India employees along with Interups Inc., a U.S.-based fund, filed expressions of interest.