World Bank approves $12B to finance virus vaccines, care

The World Bank has approved $12 billion in financing to help developing countries buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines, tests, and treatments, aiming to support the vaccination of up to 1 billion people.

The $12 billion "envelope" is part of a wider World Bank Group package of up to $160 billion to help developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said in a statement late Tuesday.

"We are extending and expanding our fast-track approach to address the COVID emergency so that developing countries have fair and equal access to vaccines," said the bank's president, David Malpass, said in the statement.

Pilgrim's Pride reaches plea deal on chicken price-fixing

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. has reached a plea agreement with the U.S. government over charges of price-fixing in the chicken industry.

Under the agreement, Pilgrim's Pride would pay a fine of $110.5 million as a penalty for restraining competition in three separate contracts with a U.S. customer. In exchange, the U.S. Department of Justice would not bring further charges against Pilgrim's Pride or recommend a monitor or any probationary period.

The agreement must still be approved by the U.S. District Court in Colorado. Pilgrim's Pride had been scheduled to face price-fixing charges in federal court on Thursday, according to court filings.

UnitedHealth tops profit forecast, finally hikes outlook

UnitedHealth Group beat third-quarter earnings expectations and finally hiked its 2020 forecast after holding off while trying to gauge COVID-19's impact.

Health insurers have approached 2020 forecasts cautiously, even though many reaped huge profits in the first half as the pandemic kept people home and out of the health care system.

The company now expects 2020 adjusted net earnings to range between $16.50 to $16.75 per share. That compares to a forecast it first laid out late last year for earnings of between $16.25 and $16.55 per share.

G-20 suspends poor nations' debt payments for 6 more months

WASHINGTON | The Group of 20 nations, representing the world's biggest economies, agreed Wednesday to extend the suspension of debt payments by an additional six months to support the most vulnerable countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension of what the G-20 says could provide relief of $14 billion in debt payments had been due to expire at the end of the year. Wednesday's decision gives developing nations until the end of June 2021 to focus spending on health care and emergency stimulus programs rather than debt repayments.