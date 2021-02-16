Buffett's firm reveals new investments in Verizon, Chevron

OMAHA, Neb. | Warren Buffett's company made major new investments in Verizon and Chevron and again trimmed its huge stake in Apple while making several other adjustments to its stock portfolio last year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said in regulatory filings Tuesday that it bought $8.6 billion worth of Verizon stock and picked up $4.1 billion worth of Chevron shares over the last six months of 2020. Berkshire's holdings are followed closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record.

Berkshire bought nearly 147 million Verizon shares, but the Securities and Exchange Commission allowed Buffett to delay disclosing the new stake in the cell phone giant while his company was building the stake. Separately, Berkshire also more than doubled the size of a smaller investment in competitor T-Mobile during the fourth quarter, which now includes 5.2 million shares worth roughly $700 million.

Berkshire was also able to delay reporting its new investment in Chevron. Buffett's company now holds 48.5 million shares of the oil industry giant.

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time

SILVER SPRING, Md. | The seemingly unstoppable rise of Bitcoin continued Tuesday with the cost of a single unit of the digital currency rising above $50,000 for the first time.

The price of Bitcoin has risen almost 200% in the last three months and its volatility was on display Tuesday. After rising above $50,600, it fell back to $48,674 at 2:15 p.m. ET. At that price, with about 18.6 million Bitcoins in circulation, Bitcoin has a market value of nearly $907 billion.

Bitcoin is rallying as more companies signal the digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment. The vast majority of those who have acquired Bitcoin have treated it as a commodity, like gold, with few places accepting it in exchange for goods or services.

Companies have been leery because of Bitcoin's volatility and its use by parties who want to avoid the traditional banking system for a myriad of reasons.

Australia to amend laws to make Google and Facebook pay

CANBERRA, Australia | Australia's government said on Tuesday it will amend draft laws that would make Google and Facebook pay for news to clarify that publishers would be paid in lump sums rather than per click on news article links.

The legislative changes described in a government statement as "clarifications and technical amendments" follow Australian ministers' weekend discussions with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google.

The conservative government hopes to enact the so-called News Media Bargaining Code before the current session of Parliament ends on Feb. 25.

The amendments to be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday "improve the workability of the code while retaining its overall effect," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a joint statement.

CVS posts strong Q4 numbers, but pandemic weighs on results

CVS Health easily beat fourth-quarter expectations as revenue from COVID-19 testing and prescription growth helped counter hits from an ongoing global pandemic.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager also released a forecast for this year that largely fell below Wall Street expectations and shares slid Tuesday.

The pandemic has kept customers away from drugstores and hurt sales of products like cough and cold treatments, which normally grow during colder months.

The company's health insurance business also has started adding claims for COVID-19 treatments.