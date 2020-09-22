Canadian auto workers reach tentative contract with Ford

DETROIT | The union representing Canadian auto workers says it has reached a tentative three-year contract deal with Ford to build five new electric vehicles at a factory near Toronto.

Unifor President Jerry Dias says the deal was reached early Tuesday after an all-night bargaining session.

It includes $1.46 billion in factory investments at Ford's three Canadian factories that employ about 5,400 workers.

Most of the money will go to an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario. The first electric vehicle will start rolling off the assembly line in 2025 with production of the fifth starting in 2028.

Feds: RI man tried to scam millions in stimulus funds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. | A convicted bank robber from Rhode Island fraudulently applied for almost $5 million in forgivable federal loans intended for businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Michael Moller, 41, of Middletown, was held without bail pending trial at an appearance Tuesday in federal court.

Moller in April filed for $4.7 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program to pay employees at businesses he said were based in Fall River, Massachusetts, prosecutors said. In fact, there was no evidence those businesses existed, authorities said.

Illinois revises marijuana licenses process after complaints

CHICAGO | Illinois tweaked how business owners seeking recreational marijuana licenses can apply following complaints that the process favored politically connected and rich applicants over minorities and veterans who were supposed to benefit.

Recreational marijuana sales started in January under an Illinois law that, like similar efforts elsewhere, was touted for so-called social equity provisions designed to address racial disparities and other inequities in the decadeslong war on drugs. Black Illinois residents are seven times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white residents, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

However, some state legislators and applicants for pot shops said minorities and veterans were still being shut out under the complex point-based application process where only those with a perfect score would be allowed a shot at licenses. The first licenses to sell and grow recreational cannabis were given to existing medical marijuana companies.

Mall titan Brookfield, Ralph Lauren both reducing workforce

NEW YORK — Brookfield Properties, one of the nation's largest mall operators, is cutting 20% of its workforce in its retail division, as the pandemic has accelerated online shopping and resulted in a string of store closings.

The Chicago-based mall, which operates 170 mall properties, has more than 2,000 employees in its retail division, according to the company.

The news came as luxury fashion firm Ralph Lauren Corp. said that it was cutting 15% of its workforce by the end of its fiscal year, which ends in March. The layoffs come as it accelerates its online operations and tries to become more nimble. The New York-based company estimated that it will incur total pretax charges of about $120 million to $160 million.