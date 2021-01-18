Gambling machines, $11K in cash seized during Alabama raid

ATHENS, Ala. | More than 60 gambling machines and $11,000 in cash were seized during weekend raids on illegal betting operations in Alabama, according to authorities.

Limestone County Sheriff's investigators recovered the machines and cash near Athens on Saturday, the agency said in a statement Sunday.

Judy Wilson, 69, was charged with promoting gambling, and warrants were being obtained for the owner of a second operation, the sheriff's office added.

Authorities said that the sheriff's office served a warning from the district attorney's office to two establishments last year notifying them their business operations violated the law.

Yellen urges Congress to do more to fight pandemic recession

WASHINGTON | Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen is calling on Congress to do more to fight a deep pandemic-induced recession, saying the threats of a longer and even worse downturn are too great to cut back on support no.

Yellen, who will be the first female treasury secretary in the nation's history, is expected to have little trouble winning approval in a Senate that will be narrowly controlled by Democrats once two Democratic senators from Georgia are seated.

In her testimony, Yellen, who was also the country's first female chair of the Federal Reserve, said that the quick action Congress took by passing trillion-dollar rescue packages last spring and an additional $900 billion relief measure last month were successful in "averting a lot of suffering."

SKorean court gives Samsung scion prison term over bribery

SEOUL, South Korea | Billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong was sent back to prison on Monday after a South Korean court handed him a two and a half-year sentence for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive protests and ousted South Korea's then-president.

In a much-anticipated retrial, the Seoul High Court found Lee guilty of bribing then-President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante to win government support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates. The deal helped strengthen his control over the country's largest business group.

Lee's lawyers had portrayed him as a victim of presidential power abuse and described the 2015 deal as part of "normal business activity."

Samsung is coming off a robust business year, with its dual strength in parts and finished products enabling it to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic and the prolonged trade war between United States and China.

Xi, Modi expected for 'virtual' Davos in era of pandemic

GENEVA | World Economic Forum organizers are expecting leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for a virtual gathering next week — after the COVID-19 pandemic doused plans for the annual in-person event in Davos, Switzerland.

The forum expects to hold its annual meeting in person in May in Singapore.

Forum founder Klaus Schwab said the aim of the virtual "Davos Agenda" meeting starting Jan. 25 is to restore trust and engage all stakeholders in business, government, civil society and beyond to help build a "more peaceful and prosperous post-corona era."

The event runs throughout the week with daily themes on subjects like economic systems, responsible growth, cooperation and the harnessing of technologies in the 4th Industrial Revolution - a common theme at Davos events.

Borge Brende, the forum president, said Xi and Modi will be joined also by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the event, and such leaders will consider "the role that Asia will play in the recovery."

Others expected include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron and President Ivan Duque of Colombia.