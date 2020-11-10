Lyft's results show pain but also hope as some riders return

NEW YORK | Lyft is still feeling the pandemic's severe impact on the ride-hailing industry but its third-quarter results show signs of a recovery from the previous three months when passengers stayed locked down.

The San Francisco-based company brought in $499.7 million in revenue in the three months that ended Sept. 30. That was down 48% from the same time last year.

But it was up 47% from revenue in the April-June quarter. And while the number of active riders plunged to 12.5 million in the latest quarter, down 44% from the same time last year, that figure was up 44% from the second quarter.

Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021

NEW YORK | The nation's largest beauty store chain, Ulta Beauty, has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

The shops, which will each be about 1,000 square feet and carry makeup, skincare, and fragrance, will operate beside existing beauty sections in Target stores, the companies said Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The partnership stands to benefit both retailers as the coronavirus pandemic upends shopping habits and more people try to minimize potential exposure to the virus through one-stop shopping.

Taiwan processor chip maker to set up $3.5 billion U.S. arm

TAIPEI, Taiwan | A Taiwanese maker of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other customers plans to invest $3.5 billion to set up its second U.S. manufacturing site amid American concern about relying too heavily on sources in Asia for high-tech components.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract producer of semiconductors, said its board on Tuesday approved the plan for the facility in Arizona. It gave no details of what functions it will perform.

U.S. officials worry their country relies too too heavily on factories in Taiwan, South Korea and China for chips used in smartphones, medical equipment and other products. Anxiety increased after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global shipping.

UK unemployment rises to 4.8%, highest since 2016

LONDON | U.K. unemployment rose to its highest level since 2016 in the three months through September as the COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to shed workers, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.

The unemployment rate increased to 4.8% in the period, up 0.3 percentage points from last month and a full percentage point from a year earlier, the ONS said.

Government restrictions on business and social interaction to slow the spread of COVID-19 have reduced sales for shops, restaurants and pubs, forcing many businesses to lay off workers and others to shut their doors for good.