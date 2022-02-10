Long-term U.S. mortgage rates hit 3.69%, highest in 2 years
WASHINGTON — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped last week to their highest level in more than two years, potentially bumping some homebuyers out of the market with Americans getting squeezed by higher costs for just about everything.
The average rate on the 30-year loan jumped nearly a quarter point to 3.69% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. After rising nearly a half-point early in the year, the average long-term rate had been flat for three weeks. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.73%.
Although it's still historically low, the average rate for a 30-year mortgage hasn't been this high since the first week of January 2020 when it was 3.72%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, was 2.93%. It stood at 2.77% a year ago.
Jobless claims fall again for third straight week
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits declined for the third straight week.
Jobless claims fell by 16,000 to 223,000 last week, from 239,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, declined by 2,000 to 253,250 after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.
Nearly $86K in questionable spending found in ISU office
ANAMOSA, Iowa | A state audit has found nearly $86,000 in questionable spending of public money in the Iowa State University Extension Office in Jones County, including thousands spent for personal travel, alcohol, groceries and a video game console.
The Iowa State Auditor's Office said in a report released Thursday that its special investigation identified more than $52,000 of improper spending and nearly $34,000 of unsupported expenses over a four-year period when the office was run by former extension director Jennifer Fischer.
Fischer was fired in September 2020 after questions were raised about her use of an extension credit card.
Mulberry wins 1st round in lawsuit over natural gas prices
MULBERRY, Kan. | Residents of a small city in southeast Kansas may continue a lawsuit that claims energy utility BP gouged them with hefty price increases for natural gas during freezing weather last year, a judge has ruled.
A Crawford County judge on Wednesday dismissed a motion by the British multinational oil and gas company to end the lawsuit and said residents of the town have the right to sue BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Mulberry is contesting about $51,000 of a natural gas bill it received last February, a hefty amount for the Crawford County town of less than 500 residents.
The city government and four named residents allege in the lawsuit that BP violated the anti-profiteering section of the act that limits price increases on consumer goods to 25% during emergencies.
