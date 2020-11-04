Luxury vehicles, booming sales in China boost BMW profits

FRANKFURT, Germany | German automaker BMW said third-quarter net profit rose 17% to $2.22 billion as sales boomed in China and highly profitable luxury models such as the 8 Series coupe and X7 large sport-utility vehicle helped fatten the bottom line.

The improved earnings report was darkened by a downbeat outlook that said future risks from the coronavirus spread were "high" and that "the pandemic is now clearly gaining momentum," although the company stayed with its financial forecast.

The profit figure improved on the 1.55 billion euros recorded in the same July-September quarter a year earlier. Earnings bounced back from a loss of 212 million euros in the second quarter of this year, when the pandemic closed dealerships and factories.

Turkey fines social media giants for breaching online law

ANKARA, Turkey | Turkey has issued fines against global social media companies for failing to appoint a representative to ensure they conform to Turkish law, a senior official said Wednesday.

Omer Fatih Sayan, chairman of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority, said Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, YouTube and TikTok would be fined $1.2 million each.

The fines are the first step on an escalating scale of penalties that can end in a block on 90% of the site's internet traffic bandwidth.

Xi promises Chinese development plans won't hurt trade

BEIJING | President Xi Jinping tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Party's latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising Wednesday that China will open wider and become "the world's market."

Plans that call for Chinese industry to pursue self-reliance in technology and focus on domestic markets and suppliers will "benefit the people of all countries," Xi said in a speech delivered by video link to an import fair in Shanghai.

The strategy, dubbed "dual circulation," is part of an economic blueprint announced last week for the next five years. It calls for companies to focus on domestic consumers and technology sources, or internal circulation, instead of exports and foreign suppliers, or external circulation.

Dubai's budget carrier to start regular flights to Tel Aviv

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Dubai's budget carrier flydubai said Wednesday that it would start flying twice daily to Tel Aviv later this month, becoming the first Emirati airline to announce regular service after a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Direct flights on flydubai between Dubai and Tel Aviv, two of the region's financial hubs, will begin Nov. 26, the carrier said, the result of a bilateral air travel pact signed last month. The state-owned carrier is already selling tickets on its website.