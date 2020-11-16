Privacy activists in EU file complaints over iPhone tracking

BERLIN | European privacy activists have filed complaints against Apple over its use of software to track the behavior of iPhone users.

The Vienna-based group NOYB - short for "none of your business" - said Monday that it has asked data protection authorities in Germany and Spain to examine the legality of Apple's tracking codes.

The group argues that this amounts to tracking without users' knowledge or consent, a practice that is banned under the European Union's electronic privacy rules.

Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese Seiyu supermarket

TOKYO | U.S. retailer Walmart is selling off 85% of its wholly owned Japanese supermarket subsidiary Seiyu, while retaining a 15% stake, in a deal valued at $1.6 billion, the companies said Monday.

KKR & Co., a global investment firm, will purchase a 65% stake, while Japanese online retailer Rakuten will acquire a 20% stake from Walmart, they said in a statement.

KKR and Rakuten will bring their expertise in e-commerce and global digital marketing to strengthen Seiyu in the increasingly digital shopping age, according to the statement.

PNC to buy US unit of Spain's BBVA bank for $11.6 billion

NEW YORK | PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain's BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash.

BBVA's U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is largely a regional bank and the deal would give it a presence across the U.S.

Academics, video game makers team up in rare collaboration

LONDON | A study by Oxford University researchers on how playing video games affects mental health used data from video game makers, marking what the authors say is a rare collaboration between academics and the game industry.

The study used data provided by the game makers, Electronic Arts and Nintendo of America, on how much time the respondents spent playing, unlike previous research that relied on imprecise estimates from the players.

Academics "need broader and deeper collaborations with industry to study how games impact a wider, and more diverse, sample of players over time," said Andrew Przybylski, the institute's director of research. "We'll need more and better data to get to heart of the effects of games, for good or ill, on mental health."