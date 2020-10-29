Walmart removes guns, ammunition on display at U.S. stores

NEW YORK | Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its U.S. stores, citing “civil unrest" in some areas.

The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," Walmart said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The discounter said the items remain available for purchase by customers.

JetBlue is the latest airline to retreat from blocking seats

The days of airlines blocking seats to make passengers feel safer about flying during the pandemic are coming closer to an end.

JetBlue is the latest to indicate it is rethinking the issue. A spokesman for the carrier said Thursday that JetBlue will reduce the number of seats it blocks after Dec. 1 to accommodate families traveling together over the holidays.

Southwest Airlines said last week that it will stop limiting the number of seats it fills after Dec. 1. Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines say they will lift caps on seating early next year.

Trump's diversity training order faces lawsuit

New York | Three civil rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging President Donald Trump's executive order that prohibits federal agencies, contractors and grant recipients from offering certain diversity training that the president deems “anti-American."

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed the complaint in federal court in Washington, D.C., along with the National Urban League and the National Fair Housing Alliance. The lawsuit argued that Trump's order violates free speech rights and strangles workplace attempts to address systemic race and sex discrimination.

The National Urban League and the National Fair Housing Alliance both have federal contracts and plan to apply for future ones.

Starbucks sales recover faster than expected in US, China

Starbucks saw faster-than-expected recovery in the U.S. and China in its fiscal fourth quarter, giving it confidence as it heads into the new year.

Global same-store sales fell 9% from the prior year, a better showing than the 12% to 17% drop Starbucks anticipated in July. U.S. same-store sales were down 9% in the July-September period, while China’s fell 3%. Starbucks has 20,000 stores in the U.S. and China, or 61% of its total.

Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said shifts in service — like the introduction of curbside pickup to 800 U.S. stores and growth in delivery and mobile orders in China — kept customers coming despite the disruption in their routines.

Refinery plans to produce fuel from paper, lumber mill waste

PORTLAND, Maine | A Maine research company has announced a partnership with a New Hampshire wholesale energy supplier to produce and market a patented zero-emission biofuel.

Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. of Bangor says that it plans to finalize the site for a biorefinery this month and begin operating in 2023, the Portland Press Herald reported. It is partnering with Sprague Resources LP of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

