Egyptian, Mexican, Moldovan exit in race for top post at WTO

GENEVA | World Trade Organization member countries on Friday trimmed a list of candidates vying to become the next director-general from eight to five. They ejected applicants from Egypt, Mexico and Moldova who had been hoping to lead a trade body that has become a lightning rod of criticism for the Trump administration.

The WTO's General Council, made up of ambassadors from the 164-member Geneva organization, ruled out Jesus Seade Kuri of Mexico, Tudor Ulianovschi of Moldova and Hamid Mamdouh of Egypt. A second round begins Thursday to cut the list from five to two, sometime in October. The winner is expected to be announced no later than early November.

Spanish banks merge in sign of hard economic times ahead

LISBON, Portugal | Two of Spain's biggest banks said Friday they were merging, pushed together by a need to weather tough economic times that likely will cost thousands of jobs.

The tie-up between CaixaBank and Bankia will create the largest lender in the country, with assets of more than 664 billion euros.

The deal comes as Europe's financial sector braces for lean times. With banks' profitability in recent years already dented by low interest rates, which squeeze their profits on loans, they are battling a steep economic downturn as well as uncertainty about the future due to the coronavirus pandemic and the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

Australia pays $3.7M to help news agency though pandemic

CANBERRA, Australia | The Australian government on Friday announced a $3.7 million grant to the national news agency as part of pandemic-related assistance to regional journalism.

Australian Associated Press is critical to media diversity and has consistently demonstrated its commitment to accurate, fact-based and independent journalism over its 85-year history, including a strong contribution to regional news, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented challenges for Australia's regional media sector, with severe declines in advertising revenue threatening the sustainability of many news outlets," Fetcher said.

Watchdog: FAA not prepared to update jet evacuation rules

DETROIT | The Federal Aviation Administration hasn't updated standards for emergency airliner evacuations in nearly two decades, a period when travelers have increasingly had to deal with tighter aircraft seats, more carry-on bags and support animals, a government watchdog says.

The Transportation Department's Inspector General said in an audit report released Friday that the FAA and hasn't done enough research to evaluate the new risks. In addition, it says the FAA largely only updates standards after accidents and hasn't revised them since a 1991 accident.

"This lack of data inhibits FAA's ability to determine how to improve evacuation regulations and protect passenger safety in emergencies," the report said.

It's also hampering the FAA's response to 2018 mandates by Congress that the agency evaluate evacuation procedures and set minimums for seat sizes and the distance between rows, the report said.