Morgan Stanley still shopping, buys Eaton Vance for $7B

NEW YORK | Morgan Stanley will buy the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion.

Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said in a prepared statement Thursday that Eaton Vance will add more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise. The deal will give Morgan Stanley's investment management arm approximately $1.2 trillion of assets under management and more than $5 billion of combined revenues.

IBM to spin off $19B business to focus on cloud computing

ARMONK, N.Y. | IBM says it is breaking off a $19 billion chunk of its business to focus on cloud computing.

The 109-year-old tech company said Thursday it is spinning off its managed infrastructure services unit into a new public company, temporarily named NewCo. The separation is expected to take effect by late 2021.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the split will help IBM focus on its cloud platform and artificial intelligence, while the newly formed company will provide services to manage the infrastructure of businesses and other organizations.

Nice knowing you: London Heathrow's farewell to BA's jumbos

LONDON | British Airways' last two Boeing 747 planes at the airline's historic base of London's Heathrow Airport made their final flight Thursday, the fleet's retirement having been brought forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

One went to the Kemble airfield in western England, and the other headed to the St. Athan airfield in south Wales. Combined, they had flown 104 million miles in their 47 years, carrying millions of customers for work and play.

BA announced in July that its 747s had flown their final commercial flights as a result of the pandemic, which has severely curtailed international travel and is expected to do so for years to come.

French court: Google must open payment talks with publishers

PARIS | A French appeals court upheld an order for Google to open negotiations with French publishers over payments to use their news content.

The Paris Court of Appeal sided with France's competition authority, which had ordered the U.S. tech company to discuss compensation with publishers and news agencies for reusing their material online.

French regulators had argued that Google must sit down for talks under a "neighboring rights" law adopted after the European Union overhauled the bloc's copyright rules, which include allowing news companies to demand payments when search engines display snippets of their stories.