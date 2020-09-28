Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

NEW YORK — Amazon is aiming to kickstart the holiday shopping season early this year.

The company is holding its annual Prime Day over two days in October this year, after the pandemic forced it to postpone the sales event from July. It's the first time Prime Day is being held in the fall, and Amazon is positioning it as a way to get people to start their holiday shopping.

Even before Amazon's announcement Monday, major retailers have said they plan to push shoppers to start their holiday shopping in October and offer deals earlier, hoping to avoid crowds in their stores in November and December.

Prime Day, which will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 this year, is sure to put pressure on rivals to offer deals around the same time. In past years, Walmart, Best Buy and Target have offered their own online discounts during Prime Day. In fact, Target announced on Monday it was also holding a two-day sale event on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

Amazon started the sales event in 2015 as its answer to Singles' Day, a shopping holiday in China popularized by Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba. Prime Day has become one of Amazon's biggest shopping days, since it offers some of its deepest discounts of the year.

Amazon also sees it as a way to get more people to sign up for its Prime membership, since only those paying $12.99 a month or $119 a year can access the deals.

The company said Amazon Prime members in 19 countries will get access to deals this year, including two new ones: Brazil and Turkey. It already held Prime Day in India this summer.

United Airlines pilots accept deal to avoid nearly 3,000 furloughs

CHICAGO _ United Airlines pilots agreed to a deal that will spare almost 3,000 pilots from furloughs through at least June.

Pilots agreed to work fewer hours, with the most junior pilots who were at greatest risk of furloughs facing the greatest reductions, according to the union representing United's 3,000 pilots, the Air Line Pilots Association.

"In addition to avoiding furloughs, this agreement greatly enhances our ability to bounce back _ so we can welcome more passengers and return to the 2019 levels of seat and fleet advancement more quickly," United's Bryan Quigley, senior vice president of flight operations, said in a message to pilots Monday.

The agreement also opens a voluntary separation program to a wider pool of pilots and gradually increases pilots' hours as passengers return, according to the union.

Lawyer for Huawei CFO says US evidence misleading

By JIM MORRIS Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies argued in a Canadian courtroom Monday that U.S. authorities used a misleading summary that "cherry picks" evidence in requesting her extradition.

Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, at Vancouver's airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China's rise.

The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 48, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company's business dealings in Iran.

Defense lawyer Scott Fenton said the case against Meng hinges on an August 2013 PowerPoint presentation made to a HSBC executive during a lunch in Hong Kong.

In making its case the U.S. accuses Meng of failing to inform HSBC during the presentation that Huawei controls Skycom.

Fenton argued that the U.S. tried to prove its point using selected slides. But if the full presentation is viewed, Meng said Huawei had a "normal and controllable" relationship with Skycom.

"It is seriously misleading by omission," he said.

Fenton said Meng supplied enough information for HSBC to make its own decisions.

"She told them everything they need to know to measure sanctions risks," he said.

Meng appeared in court for the first time since May. She was wearing a tracking device as part of her bail agreement. She began the day wearing a mask but removed it as court continued.

Monday's proceedings are part of Meng's arguments that the extradition proceedings should be halted because of an abuse of process.

Her lawyers claim Canada Border Services Agency officers detained and questioned Meng without a lawyer, seized her electronic devices and compelled her to give up the passcodes before her official arrest.

They argue the Royal Canadian Mounted Police acted at the behest of the FBI to gather and share technical information about Meng's laptop, phones, and tablets, in violation of the Extradition Act.

In May, Meng failed in a bid to end the extradition process when a Canadian judge ruled the allegations against her could constitute a crime in Canada as well.

Meng's arrest has soured relations between Canada and China. In apparent retaliation, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor. China has also placed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola oil seed.

Meng remains free on bail in Vancouver. The extradition case could take years.

--Wire services