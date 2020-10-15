Drugstore chain Walgreens rebounds with $373M profit in 4Q

COVID-19 took another bite out of Walgreens Boots Alliance quarterly numbers but this time left behind better-than-expected earnings.

The drugstore chain said Thursday that it made $373 million in the final quarter of fiscal 2020 after losing $1.7 billion the previous quarter, when millions of shoppers stayed home to avoid the rapidly spreading pandemic.

COVID-19 still hurt. The company estimated that the pandemic's impact shaved about $520 million from its operating income in the most recent quarter. But Walgreens also grew sales and prescriptions in the United States and saw some improvement in the United Kingdom.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fall to low; 30-year at 2.81%

WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week as the key 30-year loan reached a new all-time low for the tenth time this year.

Home loan rates have marked a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year mortgage fell to 2.81% from 2.87% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.69% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.35% from 2.37%.

Morgan Stanley 3Q profit rises 25%, helped by trading

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina | Morgan Stanley said Thursday that profit rose 25% in the third quarter from last year, as the investment bank benefitted from a boost in trading revenue as well as higher investment banking fees.

The New York-based firm posted a profit in the third quarter of $2.72 billion, or $1.66 per share, up from $2.2 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts' expectations. The results included a one-time tax benefit of $113 million.

Ryanair blames European 'mismanagement' for winter cuts

LONDON | Ryanair became the latest European airline to announce big reductions in its winter schedule after coronavirus-related travel restrictions were reimposed across the continent.

Casting the blame on European governments for "mishandling" air travel during the pandemic, the Ireland-based budget airline said Thursday that it will cut around a third of its flight routes this winter.

The airline said it will maintain up to 65% of its route network between November and March and will close its bases in the Irish cities of Cork and Shannon, and Toulouse in France through the period.