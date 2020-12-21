China criticizes US corporate auditing penalties

BEIJING | China's government on Monday called on Washington not to enforce a measure that might expel Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they fail American government audits.

The law, signed Friday by President Donald Trump, is a response to complaints Chinese companies were failing to comply with stricter U.S. government oversight imposed following the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Foreign Ministry complained U.S. authorities disregarded efforts by Chinese regulators to supervise corporate audits.

Governors sign pact to help reduce transportation pollution

BOSTON | The governors of three New England states and the mayor of Washington, D.C., have signed a regional pact aimed at dramatically reducing transportation pollution — an agreement they hope other states will eventually join.

The Transportation and Climate Initiative Program is designed to reduce motor vehicle emissions by at least 26% by 2032.

The initiative was signed Monday by Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker as well as Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser — all Democrats.

The states account for about 73% of the transportation emissions and 76% of the vehicles in New England.

Massachusetts has a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

States participating in the initiative have also agreed to invest 35% of annual revenue from the program in communities underserved by current transportation options and with disproportionately high levels of pollution.

"By partnering with our neighbor states with which we share tightly connected economies and transportation systems, we can make a more significant impact on climate change while creating jobs and growing the economy," Baker said in a written statement.

The initiative could generate more than $1.8 billion in Massachusetts by 2032, Baker added.

Raimondo said the program will provide $20 million annually for public transit, safe streets for bikers and pedestrians, and other green projects in Rhode Island.

"Most importantly, it will provide much-needed relief for the urban communities who suffer lifelong health problems as a result of dirty air," she said in a statement.

Lamont also said the collaboration will cut greenhouse gas emissions while making urban centers healthier.

Opponents have raised concerns about a potential gas price hike. If fuel companies pass the cost of the allowances onto consumers, the price of gas in the region could climb by five cents to 17 cents per gallon when the pact takes effect.

Christopher Carlozzi, the Massachusetts director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said the deal will put even more pressure on businesses already struggling to survive during the pandemic.

"The same small businesses that have faced shutdowns, countless restrictions, new regulations, and capacity limits will now face higher fuel costs due to Massachusetts joining the TCI," Carlozzi said in a statement Monday.

"Restaurants require fuel to deliver food orders, plumbers and electricians must drive to job sites, construction companies utilize fuels to operate their equipment, and now TCI will make it more expensive to run these types of small businesses," he added.

$49M in COVID-19 grants awarded to small business owners

BOSTON | Nearly $49 million in grants will be awarded to businesses through the state's COVID-19 small business grant program, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

The program is part of a wider effort by the state to try to get people back to work, support small businesses, foster innovation, revitalize downtowns, and ensure housing stability during the pandemic.

Of the businesses being notified of their successful applications, Baker said, each meets a preferred criteria of being owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals with disabilities, or those who identify as LGBTQ.

McDonald's sells 'Spam burger' with cookie crumbs in China

BEIJING | McDonald's is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International's Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.