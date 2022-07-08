How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Wall Street is closing out a winning week with a sputtering finish on Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market.
The S&P 500 closed slightly lower after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day.
A surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. But the data also likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates sharply. Treasury yields rose. Despite its weak finish, the S&P 500 delivered just its third winning week in the last 14.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 3.24 points, or 0.1%, to 3,899.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.40 points, or 0.1%, to 31,388.15. The Nasdaq rose 13.96 points, or 0.1%, to 11,635.31. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,769.36.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 74.05 points, or 1.9%. The Dow is up 240.89 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq is up 507.46 points, or 4.6%. The Russell 2000 is up 41.61 points, or 2.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 866.80 points, or 18.2%. The Dow is down 5,000.15 points, or 13.8%. The Nasdaq is down 4,009.66 points, or 25.6%. The Russell 2000 is down 475.95 points, or 21.2%.
Former Theranos exec Balwani convicted of fraud
SAN JOSE, Calif. | A jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of collaborating with disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company that once enthralled Silicon Valley.
The 12 jurors found Balwani guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health.
The outcome puts Balwani and Holmes in similar situations. Holmes was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. During that trial, Holmes tearfully accused Balwani of sexually and emotionally abusing her while the two were romantically involved. An attorney for Balwani has vehemently denied those charges.
Both Holmes, 38, and Balwani, 57, face up to 20 years in prison.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.06 to $104.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.37 to $107.02 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $3.45 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $3.67 a gallon. August natural gas fell 27 cents to $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $2.60 to $1,742.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 5 cents to $19.24 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.52 a pound.
— From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.