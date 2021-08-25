Modest gains produce more record highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq
Stocks on Wall Street closed with modest gains Wednesday, driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to all-time highs for the second day in a row.
The S&P 500 added 9.96 points to 4,496.19. The index is on pace for a 1.2% weekly gain after closing out last week with its first weekly loss in three weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.24 points, or 0.1%, to 35,405.50. The Nasdaq gained 22.06 points, or 0.2%, to 15,041.86. The major indexes bounced back from modest declines in the early going.
Small company stocks continued to do better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index picked up 8.36 points, or 0.4%, to 2,239.27.
Bond yields moved broadly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.35% from 1.28% the day before.
Delta will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month
Delta Air Lines will charge employees on the company health plan $200 a month if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a policy the airline's top executive says is necessary because the average hospital stay for the virus costs the airline $50,000.
CEO Ed Bastian said that all employees who have been hospitalized for the virus in recent weeks were not fully vaccinated.
The airline said Wednesday that it also will stop extending pay protection to unvaccinated workers who contract COVID-19 on Sept. 30, and will require unvaccinated workers to be tested weekly beginning Sept. 12, although Delta will cover the cost.
Guilty plea, 15-year sentence for Louisiana investment scam
SHREVEPORT, La. | A northwest Louisiana businessman pleaded guilty to wire fraud Wednesday and accepted a 15-year prison sentence in connection with an investment con that drew tens of millions of dollars from individuals and banks, federal prosecutors said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Shreveport said David DeBerardinis, 59, managed several business entities and claimed to be part of a complex energy industry trading business involving major players in the oil and gas industry. He used phony bank statements, fake checks, internet domains and documents to convince people and institutions to invest in what turned out to be non-existing fuel trading investments.
