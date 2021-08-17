Americans spent less in July as COVID-19 cases surged
NEW YORK | Americans cut back on their spending last month as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores.
Retail sales fell a seasonal adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. It was a much larger drop than the 0.3% decline Wall Street analysts had expected.
According to Tuesday's report, spending fell at stores that sell clothing, furniture and sporting goods. At restaurant and bars, spending still rose nearly 2%, but the rate of growth has slowed from recent months before the delta variant spread and people were feeling safer about dining without their masks with others.
Walmart boosts outlook as back-to-school sales return
NEW YORK | Walmart raised its sales outlook for the year as Americans returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the second quarter.
Still, concerns are mounting over how shoppers will behave in the months ahead as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the U.S. and mask mandates are reinstated. On top of that, higher prices on everything from food to automobiles are making shoppers more conscious about spending. And temporary government stimulus and other benefits, which helped prop up overall spending, are dissipating.
Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high
LONDON | Job vacancies in the U.K. have spiked to their highest recorded level, official figures showed Tuesday, in a further sign that the British economy is rebounding more than anticipated following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
With the unemployment rate falling and the number of people on payroll rising toward pre-pandemic levels, wage pressures are clearly building — a development that financial markets suggest will lead the Bank of England to raise interest rates sooner than previously thought as it could further fuel inflation.
The Office for National Statistics revealed that the number of job vacancies rose by 290,000 between May and July from the previous three-month period, to 953,000. That's the highest level since records were started in 2001.
Home Depot sales climb again
Home Depot's sales continue to surge, though same-store sales appeared to come back to earth after a year in which the home improvement chain outperformed expectations repeatedly.
For the three months ended August 1, sales climbed to $41.12 billion from $38.05 billion. Chairman and CEO Craig Menear said in a prepared statement Tuesday that this was the first time the chain surpassed quarterly sales of more than $40 billion.
Revenue also surpassed the $40.71 billion analysts were expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
