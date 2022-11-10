Unemployment Benefits

Hiring sign is displayed September in Deerfield, Illinois. 

 Associated Press

Slightly more Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose slightly last week, but the labor market remains healthy despite job cuts that have begun to spread across industries most affected by soaring interest rates, such as housing and technology.

